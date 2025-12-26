5 Trader Joe's Copycats That Are Better Than The Real Thing

It's hard to call Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers a Swedish Fish dupe if you think the former is far out of the latter's league. A chewy and sticky candy made with cornstarch, Swedish fish are deemed overly sweet or one-note by some detractors. By contrast, the Trader Joe's iteration is notably softer, while the shapes, colors, and flavors are varied and unexpectedly delightful. There's an orange-flavored rockfish, a huckleberry-flavored dolphin, a mango-peach seahorse, and a lobster that tastes like mixed berries. And much like the Smashing Pumpkins cover band Squishing Squashes, the name is so on-the-nose that it adds to the gag.

As far as some folks on the internet are concerned, there's no contest when it comes to which is better. "I always thought Scandinavian Swimmers was a cute name for knock off Swedish Fish. And Swedish Fish are...fine," one person wrote on a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject. "But a bag caught my eye today and...OOOH, the colors," they gushed, "Each one it's own delectable flavor. Suffice to say, a monster has been created today." As a matter of fact, multiple people revealed that they hadn't tried the gummies sooner because they thought they'd be more like Swedish Fish. So grab a bag, and if you ever see the sour version around, try those too. But be careful! By all accounts they're wildly addicting.