We Asked Italian Restaurant Chefs For The Best Store-Bought Marinara Sauce. These Are Their Favorites

Marinara is the perfect sauce, versatile enough for countless dishes. From meals where it's the star of the show, like spaghetti, to apps like mozzarella sticks where it's a dip on the side, marinara imparts amazing tomato flavor and adds a bright, acidic bite. Slow cooking homemade marinara is a tradition many like to uphold, simmering the ingredients on the stovetop for hours to get all of the flavors to meld into a beautifully complex sauce. And while there's no denying that homemade sauce is delicious, it's not realistic for all at-home cooks to dedicate the hours and effort every time they want to add it to a meal.

Enter jarred marinara sauce. This convenient alternative is key for those who are short on time but still want the same great taste. There are, however, several jarred marinara sauces out there that aren't up to snuff. We spoke with Chef Matt Eckfeld, executive chef at Dimmi Dimmi Corner Italian in Chicago, and Chef Michele Casadei Massari, founder and executive chef at Lucciola in New York City, to find out which store-bought marinara sauces are approved by the pros.