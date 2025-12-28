11 Items You Need To Try Your First Time At Cracker Barrel

If you're searching for the absolute best soul food restaurants in America, you'll need to visit independently-owned establishments. However, there are plenty of occasions where you may need a quick, reliable fix of classic Southern comfort food from a chain restaurant. Whether you're on a road trip or have a tight budget, Cracker Barrel should be on your radar.

People who have never tried Cracker Barrel before may have doubts about its reputation. Almost all of its locations are close to a highway exit, and a lot of its marketing relies on those blue highway exit signs that alert drivers about nearby restaurants. When Cracker Barrel is always viewed next to other fast food chains like McDonald's, it could cause people to think less of Cracker Barrel's quality.

In reality, Cracker Barrel is a quaint sit-down chain that even has a large store in the front. Diners can buy clothes, home décor, unique snacks, games, and more before or after their meal.

Cracker Barrel fans appreciate the affordable prices, hefty portions, comforting flavors, and customer service. If you've never visited a Cracker Barrel before, it's definitely worth giving it a shot.

The chain's menu is quite extensive, though, which can be off-putting for a first-timer. It's also worth noting that it has a separate breakfast menu that you can order from all day long. Read on to discover 11 menu items that you need to try your first time at Cracker Barrel to ensure you have a phenomenal experience.