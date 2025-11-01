Cracker Barrel is a country-themed restaurant known for many things, ranging from its breakfast foods to what many consider to be the hands-down best menu item at Cracker Barrel, the Chicken n' Dumplins. But if you were to venture into a Cracker Barrel location around dinnertime, you might be tempted to order another popular menu item, the country fried steak. Featuring a breaded and fried steak topped with sawmill gravy and your choice of hearty sides, Cracker Barrel's take on country fried steak doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, but that's precisely what makes it so familiar and comforting.

If you can't make it to the country kitchen, then bringing the country to your own kitchen is the next best thing. With recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Cracker Barrel country fried steak recipe, you might find that a home-cooked version of the classic dish is even better than the real deal. As De Witt tells us, "Country fried steak with sawmill gravy has been a popular Cracker Barrel menu item since the 1950s." Indeed, it's an absolute menu staple at the country-themed chain, and in her homemade version, De Witt stuck to that classic fried steak and creamy gravy formula, pairing it with simple sides like carrots and green beans. "It's often served with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins," De Witt notes, should you want to delve even deeper into the Cracker Barrel theming when plating your meal.