How To Order Secret Menu Cajun Gravy Fries At Popeyes

For better or worse, we love exclusivity. That mindset has such a far reach that even fast food joints, the most accessible eateries around, often have secret menus. McDonald's secret menu includes the "McGangBang," a McChicken shoved into a McDouble, and Burger King has the "BK Surf and Turf," which combines a Whopper with a fried fish patty. While these may sound like a bit much, Popeyes has an item on its secret menu that features a combo that goes together better than peanut butter and jelly.

Cajun Gravy Fries are one of those Popeyes secret menu hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. To score this masterpiece, simply order fries and a side of Cajun Gravy and put them together yourself. The gravy is rich and meaty with a peppery flavor and a bit of spice from added hot sauce. You don't have to stop there. If you want to load your gravy fries, you might consider adding a side of mac and cheese and a jalapeño pepper to the mix. Pile the mac and cheese on top of the gravy fries, them dice the jalapeno and sprinkle the bits on top to create a spicy Southern take on poutine. As a matter of fact, Popeyes currently has garlic crusted Cheesy Bites (similar to cheese curds) on the menu for a limited time, so you can get even closer to the Canadian favorite.