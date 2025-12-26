4 Major Walmart Changes Happening In 2026

Walmart is a mixed bag when it comes to customer satisfaction. While the grocery retailer is often more affordable than its competitors, Walmart has received its fair share of critical feedback regarding the quality of its products, the large, sometimes unruly crowds that congregate in the store, and the wonky carts that make shoppers believe god has abandoned them specifically. Many people have a love-hate relationship with the chain, yet despite the criticism, Walmart is here to stay. The company even has some big developments in store for 2026 and beyond, and we've compiled the discount retailer's most ambitious goals here.

With a focus on expansion and modernization, Walmart plans to implement a "Store of the Future" concept by updating or constructing over 100 new locations. The chain will make technological upgrades in numerous areas, including changes to how products are priced and AI training for employees. Walmart will also see a change in its executive leadership. It's not yet clear what kind of impact these modifications will have on the chain, but it does show that Walmart isn't afraid to evolve when faced with a shifting consumer landscape.