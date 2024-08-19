Walmart Vs Target: Where To Buy The Best And Cheapest Groceries?

Walmart and Target have become regular stops for many shoppers looking for a bargain on groceries. For those lucky enough to live near both, it may seem like each has a wealth of deals and low prices. But as high prices overall take more out of your paycheck, it becomes more important to figure out just how much of a deal you're getting and whether you could get a better one, even by a few cents.

Both companies approach groceries in somewhat different ways, and there's no one answer that will satisfy everyone. However, that doesn't mean that those differences won't have an effect on your wallet. It's also crucial to note that prices, while obviously important, aren't all that you should take into consideration if you want to find the "best" and "cheapest" groceries, especially if you live in a region with high gas prices, for example. Here's a look at Walmart, Target, and which one has the better deals.