America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diners In Every State
Greasy spoon, hash house, beanery: Whatever you call it, you'll surely agree that there's nothing like digging into a cheap, delicious meal at a hole-in-the-wall diner. Leave your pretensions at the door, bring your appetite, and be prepared to pay with cash.
What most people want in a diner is a simple, authentic, and satisfying dining experience. However, in that regard, not all diners are created equal. While some may get the cheap food part down pat, let's just say, you might not necessarily want to eat there. Other diners spend a lot of time, and money on retro decor, getting gussied up in faux style, but put little thought into the menu. When the bill comes, you find out that you've been paying for the atmosphere, instead of the meal.
Forget all the bells and whistles. The only bell you need at a classic hole-in-the-wall diner is the dinner bell, rung by a line cook that slings the kind of hash your mama used to make. Luckily, these kinds of joints are spread out all across America. You just need to know where to look. Grab a stool, belly up to the counter, and let one of these great hole-in-the-wall diners grease your spoon.
Alabama - Salem's Diner
When you're looking for the best diners in every state, the winner for Alabama is easy to identify: Salem's Diner. Located in the Homewood suburb of south Birmingham, it delivers great food, and a welcoming atmosphere courtesy of owner Wayne Salem, son of Alabama Crimson Tide football star Ed Salem.
"The best of the best for sure," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "It is small and simple looking but the food is super yummy."
(205) 877-8797
2913 18th St S Birmingham, AL 35209
Alaska - Judy's Cafe
If you're the kind of person who likes to pay with cash, and enjoys gravy on your omelets, then Judy's Cafe in Anchorage is for you. Order evocatively named dishes like the Grizzly Griddle, and Glacier Melt, and watch your hunger melt away under a pile of delicious food.
"Country style hole in the wall with big portions and great service," gushed one Yelp reviewer. "Not your touristy overpriced place but food was great!"
(907) 349-5500
11620 Old Seward Hwy Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona - Delgadillo's Snow Cap
Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman, Arizona, is like stepping back into American history. One of many great diners located on the legendary Route 66, Delgadillo's Snow Cap was opened in 1953. A humorous sign reading "Sorry, we're open," sets the tone for an amazing experience. Just be aware it's closed during the winter.
One Yelp fan wrote, "Great service, extremely tasty shakes, and the absolute best corn dog I have EVER eaten!"
facebook.com/delgadillos-snow-cap
(928) 422-3291
301 W Chino Ave Seligman, AZ 86337
Arkansas - Jones Bar-B-Q Diner
Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas, is legendary. It was founded in 1910, and James Jones, who has worked there since the 1960s, runs the place. There's no menu, but you don't need one. Just order the pork BBQ sandwich on Wonder Bread that won it a James Beard award in 2012.
"There is just something deliciously addictive about this joint's barbecue sandwiches," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "What a tasty treat."
(870) 821-1006
219 W Louisiana St Marianna, AR 72360
California - Outpost Cafe
Nobody knows diners like truckers, who drive coast to coast, looking for filling food on a budget. And to hear those truckers tell it, the best diner in California is Outpost Cafe in Oak Hills, located right off I-15, exit 141. It's the perfect pitstop between L.A. and Las Vegas.
"This is one of the best restaurants I've ever been to," one fan wrote on Yelp. "One of the best truck stop diners...EVER."
(760) 949-0808
8685 US-395 Oak Hills, CA 92344
Colorado - Pete's Kitchen
A Denver staple since it opened way back in 1962, Pete's Kitchen is such an institution that, when nearby construction threatened its closure, the community rallied to save it. That's a testament to both its delicious food, and to the kind of welcome you can expect to receive from the staff.
"Best greasy spoon food you could ever eat," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Lots of food cooked to perfection."
(303) 321-3139
1962 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut - Norm's Diner
Just across the Thames river from New London, Connecticut, you can find Norm's Diner in Groton. Inside this classic chrome dining car, you'll find delicious food, including the diner's celebrated country fried steak.
"By far the best experience I've ever had at a diner," one fan wrote on Yelp. "If you want the small town local diner experience, good service, and an at home feeling, NORMS IS THE PLACE."
(860) 405-8383
171 Bridge St Groton, CT 06340
Delaware - Odessa Diner
To find the best places to eat while traveling, go to where the locals go. In Middletown, Delaware, the locals go to Odessa Diner. Famed for its delicious breakfast options, Odessa Diner is a no-frills, old-school diner experience open morning, noon, and night. Want something different? Try the scrapple fries.
As one Yelp reviewer wrote: "This is the place the locals love and you will too."
(302) 349-7410
3147 Dupont Pkwy Middletown, DE 19709
Florida - Angel's Dining Car
Angel's Dining Car in Palatka, Florida, is the oldest diner in the state, having first opened in 1932. An old-fashioned, one-room shotgun diner that's short on room, and long on flavor, it's been serving up terrific diner food for over 90 years.
"The best burger I have had in years," gushed one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Angel's is the oldest diner in Florida and to last this long means they are that good."
(386) 325-3927
209 Reid St Palatka, FL 32177
Georgia - The Silver Skillet
The Silver Skillet opened in Atlanta in 1956, and its decor has seemingly not been updated since. The retro vibe makes it a favorite filming location, and the food is just as classic. Go in the morning to enjoy one of America's best hole-in-the-wall breakfasts.
"An amazing hole in the wall diner full of ridiculous and awesome history," one enthusiastic fan wrote on Yelp. "Get the pancakes! With bacon! Ohh and get a biscuit too (sooo good!)"
(404) 874-1388
200 14th St NW Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii - Forty Niner Restaurant
When you think of Hawaii, you think of gorgeous natural beauty. You won't find much of that at the Forty Niner Restaurant in Aiea, which opened back in 1947. Instead, you'll find a single-minded focus on delicious diner food. Hawaii itself provides all the atmosphere you need.
"No ambiance to speak of," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "We ate outside at a dirty picnic table ... Best lemon ricotta pancakes I have ever had."
(808) 484-1940
98-110 Honomanu St Aiea, HI 96701
Idaho - Jimmy's Down the Street
Jimmy's Down the Street in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, has been dishing up delicious food for over half a century. And they show no signs of slowing down. Just ask Guy Fieri, who ascended to a new plane of existence when he tried the giant caramel pecan roll on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
Other menu items also get rave reviews. "The best waffle I've ever had," reads one on Yelp. "I absolutely love the look of this place."
(208) 765-3868
1613 E Sherman Ave Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois - Ray's Diner
Named one of the 25 best diners in America by Travel and Leisure magazine, Ray's Diner in Elgin, Illinois, is destination dining for lovers of pure Americana. Located just northwest of Chicago, Ray's Diner keeps alive the simple tradition of good food at good prices.
"SO. GOOD. Best chilaquiles I've ever had, from anywhere," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Huge old school vibe — old diner vibe. Give it a shot — you'll love it."
(847) 741-7110
801 Saint Charles St Elgin, IL 60120
Indiana - South Side Soda Shop
After opening as a grocery store a century ago, South Side Soda Shop started to sell sodas in the 1940s. An icon of Goshen, Indiana, the vintage diner has been twice featured on Food Network, but was nearly lost in a fire in 2025. Thankfully, a $50,000 grant saved it.
"Holy Cow! This is the best lil soda shop ever," one fan wrote on Yelp. "The pie.... just like grandmas! I highly recommend."
(574) 534-3790
1122 S Main St Goshen, IN 46526
Iowa - Lou's Diner
From the outside, Lou's Diner in Perry, Iowa, looks more like an oversized storage shed than a place serving up some of the best diner food in the country. But don't let looks deceive you: At Lou's Diner, all the beauty is put into the food.
"We would give Lou's 10 stars," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. "Breakfast today was THE BEST we've ever had."
(515) 465-4548
2720 Willis Ave Perry, IA 50220
Kansas - Doo-Dah Diner
Named one of the top 100 brunch spots in America by Yelp, Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita, Kansas, is a favorite among celebrities, and food shows. Don't do brunch? Don't worry, their dinners are just as good as their celebrated breakfast options.
""My party left with full bellies and happy hearts," gushed one Yelp poet. "Come hungry, leave happy, and don't forget to do the Doo-Dah dance of joy on your way out."
(316) 265-7011
206 E Kellogg St Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky - Miss Betty's Diner
Just outside world-famous Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky is Park City, and just a couple of blocks from I-65 is another landmark: Miss Betty's Diner. Renowned as a breakfast spot, Miss Betty's is the perfect dining destination for tourists, and locals alike.
"The food was amazing and the dessert was even better," one fan wrote on Yelp. "Best Southern home cooking I've ever had."
facebook.com/miss-bettys-diner
(270) 544-7616
24130 Louisville Rd Park City, KY 42160
Louisiana - Dodson Roadside Cafe & Creamery
Widely considered to be the best roadside diner around, Dodson Roadside Cafe & Creamery has an unusual story: It's run by Adult & Teen Challenge Louisiana, an organization that aims to help recovering addicts. The result is a restaurant that delivers delicious meals cooked from the heart.
"Oh my goodness," wrote one startled Google reviewer. "Home-cooked Southern style soul food at its best."
louisianateenchallenge.com/dodsonroadsidecafe
210 3rd St Dodson, LA 71422
(318) 648-1717
Maine - Moody's Diner
Moody's Diner in Waldoboro, Maine, opened back in the 1920s. Fast-forward to a century later, and it's still one of the most iconic diners in the state, especially renowned for its amazing donuts, and pies. (Try the blueberry.)
"We had pumpkin chocolate chip cookies that were to die for," wrote one sated fan on Yelp. "I had the pot roast, which was delicious, and a piece of the best blueberry pie I have ever had."
(207) 832-7785
1885 Atlantic Hwy Waldoboro, ME 04572
Maryland - Papermoon Diner
Hole-in-the-wall diners generally aren't known for their atmosphere, but Papermoon in Baltimore, Maryland, is the big exception. Every inch of this tiny place is crammed with artsy knick-knacks, and doo-dads, making it a feast for every sense, not just taste.
One enamored patron wrote on Yelp, "If you're looking for a place that's big on personality and delivers solid diner food in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, Papermoon Diner nails it."
(410) 889-4444
227 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts - Miss Worcester Diner
The Worcester Lunch Car Company was the primary manufacturer of American diners for decades. It closed long ago, but its flagship diner remains. Opened in 1948, across from the factory, Miss Worcester is still at the top of its game. In fact, in 2022, it was named the best diner in Massachusetts by Food & Wine.
"If 10/10 was a diner, this could be it," summed up one fan on Yelp.
(508) 753-5600
300 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan - Middleton Diner
As the name suggests, Middleton, Michigan, is in the dead center of the state. And at the center of Middleton's culinary scene is the down home cooking of Middleton Diner. It has an all-you-can-eat buffet, and salad bar, so bring your appetite when you belly up to the bar.
"The Middleton diner is an old school establishment and is certainly a dying breed," one customer wrote on Yelp. "The star of the show is the food."
(989) 236-7794
125 N Newton St Middleton, MI 48856
Minnesota - Al's Breakfast
Al's Breakfast in Minneapolis was built to literally fill a hole between two walls, as it was constructed in a tiny, narrow alley. To this day, everything is made fresh in this cash-only joint that has barely a dozen seats, and a rightful claim to the title of most iconic diner in Minnesota.
"One of my best diner breakfasts I have ever had," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The food was outstanding."
(612) 331-9991
413 14th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi - Big Apple Inn
Big Apple Inn in Jackson, Mississippi, has a long, and rich history. The original location hosted activists, and protestors during the famous Freedom Rides in the early '60s. These days, though, it's more famous for its signature pig's ear sandwich.
"Perfect in every way," gushed one Yelper. "I couldn't have been more impressed."
(601) 354-4549
509 N Farish St Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri - Olivette Diner
Just past University City, in the western outskirts of St. Louis, hidden in a simple strip mall, is Olivette Diner. It's worth hunting down. The old-school diner in sheep's clothing offers a unique dining experience, like walking into a living menu of your favorite food memories.
"Their French toast and patty sausage tastes like a throwback to my childhood — so delicious," wrote one nostalgic Yelper.
(314) 995-9945
9638 Olive Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63132
Montana - The Roadhouse Diner
Praised by everyone from Food Network to TripAdvisor as one of the best diners around, The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls, Montana, does a lot of things right. But they specialize in unique burgers like the Widowmaker, which clocks in at over 1 million Scovilles.
"Great little hole in the wall," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Definitely a burger man's dream."
(406) 788-8839
613 15th St N Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska - Hi-Way Diner
Named the best diner in Nebraska by Food Network, the Hi-Way Diner in Lincoln offers the kind of classic roadside diner experience that your grandparents told you about. Its motto is "comfort food done right," and the menu reflects this with a selection of timeless diner dishes — nothing fancy, just delicious, and filling.
"Diners like this are fading away so let yourself have the experience," was the lesson one Yelp philosopher shared.
(402) 423-6066
2105 Hwy 2 Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada - Lou's Diner
Las Vegas is known for its fine dining scene, and its all-you-can-eat casino buffets. But head northwest of the Strip, and you'll find Lou's, the tiny hotspot where the locals go. Want good, cheap, satisfying food? Bet on Lou's.
"Such an amazing place to visit with amazing food and an amazing staff," one fan wrote on Yelp. "Lou's definitely gives me the feeling of being home."
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire - The Sunrise Shack
Located in the heart of the White Mountain National Forest in Glen, New Hampshire, is The Sunrise Shack. This tiny roadside eatery is a destination for hikers, and travelers, thanks to rib-sticking meals that will fuel your next adventure.
"This place is a gem," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Hands down, one of the best French toasts I've ever had."
(603) 383-7169
644 White Mountain Hwy Glen, NH 03838
New Jersey - Dumont Crystal Diner
Dumont Crystal Diner in Dumont, New Jersey, opened way back in 1925. A hundred years later, it seems that nothing has changed. It's got largely the same decor, and — more importantly — the same good food that has made this diner iconic for a whole century.
"This is one of the best diners I've ever been to," one customer wrote on Yelp. "Once you step inside, it feels like you've travelled back in time."
facebook.com/dumontcrystaldiner
(201) 387-1212
45 W Madison Ave Dumont, NJ 07628
New Mexico - Gramma's K and I Diner
There's nothing like dinner at Grandma's. And if you're in Albuquerque, New Mexico, you can experience it every single day, thanks to Gramma's K and I Diner. Opened in 1960, it has been serving hearty home cooked food to generations of locals — and don't sleep on the biscuits.
"Did I mention they have biscuits? Get a biscuit," urged one Yelper. "Get a basket of biscuits. They do not disappoint. 10/10."
(505) 243-1881
2500 Broadway Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York - B&H Dairy
To be named one of the best diners in New York City is no easy feat, given New York's vibrant diner scene. B&H Dairy is small, cramped, and filled with kosher food that will linger in your memory. Plus, it lets you watch your meal being made.
"You can look right into the tiny little kitchen where the most delicious food is made fresh for you," wrote one Yelp reviewer.
(212) 505-8065
127 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
North Carolina - Clyde's Restaurant
Clyde's Restaurant in Waynesville, North Carolina, is the kind of roadside greasy spoon that beat poets wrote songs about. Since the 1940s, its classic retro sign has welcomed diners to enjoy its hospitality, and a slice of amazing pie to finish a down home Southern meal.
"It was the best food to ever grace my lips," wrote one enraptured fan on Yelp. "I am getting hungry just thinking about [it]."
facebook.com/clydesrestaurant.waynesville
(828) 456-9135
2107 S Main St Waynesville, NC 28786
North Dakota - Darcy's Cafe
Located a few blocks east of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, Darcy's Cafe is the kind of breakfast joint that every student needs in their life. Waking up early for a big test? Fuel up with some of the best cinnamon roll pancakes around. There's no fuss or frills; just good, honest food.
One Yelp reviewer spoke for everyone, writing, "Darcy's is the best hidden gem ever."
(701) 775-4050
1015 N Washington Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio - The Spot Restaurant
When someone has a particularly satisfying meal, they might say, "that hit the spot." And no diner hits the spot as regularly as The Spot Restaurant in Sidney, Ohio. Started back in 1907 by Spot Miller, The Spot feels like a throwback to an age when food was affordable, simple, and good. In particular, try the tenderloin sandwich.
As one customer wrote on TripAdvisor, "It's nice to see places like this still exist."
(937) 492-9181
201 South Ohio Street, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Oklahoma - The Diner
The Diner of Norman, Oklahoma, is the latest restaurant to occupy the space that housed the first chili parlor in the 1890s. Fittingly, The Diner is famed for its delicious chili options, which Guy Fieri sampled firsthand when he visited on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Come for the chili, stay for everything.
"The ambiance of the diner is beautiful and old school," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The food was AMAZING."
(405) 329-6642
213 E Main St Norman, OK 73069
Oregon - Fuller's Coffee Shop
Burgers, club sandwiches, BLTs — the folks at Fuller's Coffee Shop in Portland, Oregon, aren't trying to reinvent the wheel. But they are masters at rolling it. Whether it's a quick lunch or one of its famed breakfast, Fuller's delivers the food you expect at an unexpected level.
"Fuller's is in my top 5 breakfast joints anywhere," wrote one world traveler on Yelp. "A great place to relax with your coffee, read the paper and visit with strangers."
(503) 222-5608
136 NW 9th Ave Portland, OR 97209
Pennsylvania - Tom & Joe's Restaurant
Named one of the 10 best roadside diners in America by USA Today in 2025, Tom & Joe's Restaurant has been anchoring the Altoona, Pennsylvania, dining scene since 1933. The secret to their longevity is no secret: It consistently delivers delicious food to all who stop by.
"The place looks like a hole in the wall but it is worth the trip," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "What a great find."
(814) 943-3423
1201 13th Ave Altoona, PA 16601
Rhode Island - Cindy's Diner & Restaurant
Rhode Island is the smallest state in America, so it's only fitting that some of the best food there can be found in one of the smallest venues: Cindy's Diner and Restaurant in North Scituate. Stepping through the door is like coming home to a family you never knew.
"The hot dinners are made just as you would make them at home and are delicious," wrote one patron on Yelp.
(401) 934-2449
46 Hartford Ave North Scituate, RI 02857
South Carolina - Ray's Diner
It would be easy to drive by Ray's Diner in Columbia, South Carolina, without giving it a second glance — easy, but a big mistake. Hiding behind that simple facade is food you won't forget.
"I highly recommend this place if you want some Southern cooking, and don't mind the small diner, hole in the wall kind of vibe," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "I loved it!"
facebook.com/raysdinercolumbiasc
(803) 661-8175
3110 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29204
South Dakota - Cheyenne Crossing
Talk about a true throwback: Cheyenne Crossing in Lead, South Dakota, first opened in 1878 as a way station for stagecoach travelers heading to Deadwood. Nowadays, it's still serving up delicious, classic diner fare to lucky adventurers who happen by. Make sure you try out the signature Indian taco, made with fry bread.
"The Indian taco was the best I've ever had," wrote one Yelp reviewer.
(605) 584-3510
21415 US Hwy 14A Lead, SD 57754
Tennessee - Colonel's Cafe
Colonel's Cafe in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a local institution. Drop a dime or 10 in the jukebox, fire up some classic country music, and settle in for an affordable, satisfying meal. Everything's good, but the country fried steak has been singled out for special commendation from patrons.
"Colonel's is by far the best diner I've ever been to," wrote one enthusiastic Yelp reviewer. "Such a homey environment, and the food is amazing."
(865) 588-8481
4809 Newcom Ave Knoxville, TN 37919
Texas - Top Notch
Fans of classic cinema will recognize Top Notch in Austin, Texas, as it famously appeared in the 1993 hit "Dazed and Confused." But as legendary as that film appearance, and its iconic midcentury architecture, are the diner's onion rings, burgers, and milkshakes.
"The food is so freaking good it gives you a real far-out feeling," wrote one fan on Yelp. Alright, alright, alright.
(512) 452-2181
7525 Burnet Rd Austin, TX 78757
Utah - Ruth's Diner
Nestled in Emigration Canyon, in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, northeast of Salt Lake City, is a local institution: Ruth's Diner, which has been serving memorable food for a century. While Ruth's Diner is small on the inside, you can easily step outside with your food to experience nature's bounty firsthand.
"We had the absolute best experience at Ruth's Diner," wrote one fan on Yelp. "Everything was amazing and fresh."
(801) 582-5807
4160 Emigration Canyon Rd Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Vermont - Handy's Lunch
If it weren't for the sign hanging from the corner of the building, Handy's Lunch in Burlington, Vermont, could easily be confused for someone's house. But this is a house of flavor. Since 1945, Handy's Lunch has been serving generations of locals, who have made it an institution.
"This place is the place to go," wrote one fan on Yelp. "Handy's is the Cheers of Burlington — where everybody knows your name."
(802) 864-5963
74 Maple St Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia - Blue Ridge Diner
Like many diners, Blue Ridge Diner in Floyd, Virginia, is only open for breakfast and lunch, and only five days a week. But this is one diner worth changing your schedule for. Voted the number one diner in the region, Blue Ridge Diner is the kind of destination dining you plan your day around.
"Best sausage gravy and biscuits hands down," one diner wrote on Yelp. "The fried apples were delish as well."
(540) 745-3463
113 E Main St Floyd, VA 24091
Washington - Joe Brown's Cafe
Joe Brown's Cafe in Vancouver, Washington, doesn't get too fancy. For instance, one of the notable items on its menu is simply called The Fried Thing. It's just honest food, prepared well, which is why this seemingly banal diner is the oldest surviving restaurant in the city, serving customers since 1932.
How good is it? One Yelp reviewer simply said, "This place is the best diner I've ever been to."
(360) 693-6375
817 Main St Vancouver, WA 98660
West Virginia - The Oakford Diner
Hidden in the western reaches of the Monongahela National Forest is the town of Richwood, West Virginia, home to The Oakford Diner. There you will find the kind of home cooking that John Denver sang about. Watch for daily specials like Black Forest cake.
"OMG! Do yourself a favor and check this place out," gushed one patron on Yelp. "I had the pinto beans, potatoes and cornbread and felt 12 years old again."
(304) 846-0226
46 Oakford Ave Richwood, WV 26261
Wisconsin - Frank's Diner
Frank's Diner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been featured on Food Network multiple times, and for good reason: With its signature train car decor of classic diners, and famed dishes like The Garbage Plate, Frank's Diner packs a century's worth of style into every meal.
"LEGENDARY place and experience," wrote one Yelper. "Tip: Get here early. Or you're gonna be waiting. It's totally worth the wait."
(262) 657-1017
508 58th St Kenosha, WI 53140
Wyoming - Luxury Diner
Located right beside the old Union Pacific railroad tracks, Luxury Diner has been serving hungry travelers in Cheyenne, Wyoming, for a century. Built around an old caboose, this whistle stop cafe is classic Americana. Unsure what to get? Try the cinnamon rolls, and get ready to taste infinity.
One Yelp fan summed it up, writing, "This little hole in the wall dive restaurant is a true gem and shouldn't be missed!"
(307) 635-1219
1401 W Lincolnway Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
When you're looking for a good hole-in-the-wall diner, atmosphere is important. If it's too big or too fancy, you won't get that authentic experience that you can only get by rubbing elbows with a stranger while you both shovel greasy hash browns into your yap. But it's also important that a place serve diner foods that taste better than at home, so we took into consideration professional reviews, industry awards, and the experiences that regular folks have shared online. Any place with a long track record of being popular with the locals got bonus consideration as the kind of diner you'd want to share with your family.