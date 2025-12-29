America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diners In Every State

Greasy spoon, hash house, beanery: Whatever you call it, you'll surely agree that there's nothing like digging into a cheap, delicious meal at a hole-in-the-wall diner. Leave your pretensions at the door, bring your appetite, and be prepared to pay with cash.

What most people want in a diner is a simple, authentic, and satisfying dining experience. However, in that regard, not all diners are created equal. While some may get the cheap food part down pat, let's just say, you might not necessarily want to eat there. Other diners spend a lot of time, and money on retro decor, getting gussied up in faux style, but put little thought into the menu. When the bill comes, you find out that you've been paying for the atmosphere, instead of the meal.

Forget all the bells and whistles. The only bell you need at a classic hole-in-the-wall diner is the dinner bell, rung by a line cook that slings the kind of hash your mama used to make. Luckily, these kinds of joints are spread out all across America. You just need to know where to look. Grab a stool, belly up to the counter, and let one of these great hole-in-the-wall diners grease your spoon.