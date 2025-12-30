The Best Sushi Restaurant In Every State

A hundred years ago, sushi was hardly a popular dish. Today, however, you can find sushi in grocery stores and fine dining restaurants alike. Whether you prefer a traditional roll, a deep-fried version, or any type of makis, temaki, sashimi, or nigiri, it's clear that sushi is a standout cuisine. It all changed when immigrants brought nigiri to the Little Tokyo neighborhood in Los Angeles in the mid-1900s. Once the California roll was invented, sushi suddenly became more palatable to Americans. Put the seaweed on the inside and rice on the outside, and it feels more approachable.

Over the next few decades, sushi began to spread and grow in popularity, from coastal cities to the rest of the country. Nowadays, you can find sushi everywhere, from neighborhood spots to Michelin-starred omakase experiences. It's become so popular that amateur chefs try to make it at home. However, if you've exhausted all the beginner tips for at-home sushi and it still doesn't come out right, you might want to head to your local sushi restaurant instead.

When selecting the best sushi restaurants in each U.S. state, we considered the various cultures and influences that shape traditional sushi, as well as local takes on the dish. Moreover, we considered awards and mentions from food guides such as Michelin, as well as from local and international publications. Although you might have been eating sushi wrong this whole time, these restaurants will show you how it's done.