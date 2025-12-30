The Best Sushi Restaurant In Every State
A hundred years ago, sushi was hardly a popular dish. Today, however, you can find sushi in grocery stores and fine dining restaurants alike. Whether you prefer a traditional roll, a deep-fried version, or any type of makis, temaki, sashimi, or nigiri, it's clear that sushi is a standout cuisine. It all changed when immigrants brought nigiri to the Little Tokyo neighborhood in Los Angeles in the mid-1900s. Once the California roll was invented, sushi suddenly became more palatable to Americans. Put the seaweed on the inside and rice on the outside, and it feels more approachable.
Over the next few decades, sushi began to spread and grow in popularity, from coastal cities to the rest of the country. Nowadays, you can find sushi everywhere, from neighborhood spots to Michelin-starred omakase experiences. It's become so popular that amateur chefs try to make it at home. However, if you've exhausted all the beginner tips for at-home sushi and it still doesn't come out right, you might want to head to your local sushi restaurant instead.
When selecting the best sushi restaurants in each U.S. state, we considered the various cultures and influences that shape traditional sushi, as well as local takes on the dish. Moreover, we considered awards and mentions from food guides such as Michelin, as well as from local and international publications. Although you might have been eating sushi wrong this whole time, these restaurants will show you how it's done.
Alabama: Abhi Eatery and Bar
One of the best spots for sushi in Alabama, Abhi Eatery and Bar is decorated with local praise. Located in Mountain Brook, you can find beer-battered rolls such as Bama Crunch, California, Dragon Breath, Spicy Shrimp, and Tiger Roll. There's also sashimi and nigiri made with tuna, braised eel, and salmon belly. If you aren't in the mood for sushi, reviewers also mention that Abhi offers some stellar ramen.
(205) 783-1123
2721 Cahaba Rd, Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Alaska: Sushi Ya
Located in Anchorage, Sushi Ya has received awards from notable local publications like Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Business Magazine. You can indulge in nigiri and sashimi such as red snapper, yellowtail, and mackerel, as well as cooked and uncooked rolls, including Crispy Crunch, Rainbow, Baked Salmon, Lobster Crunch, and Spicy Tuna. Reviewers praise the restaurant's fresh food and creative spin, making Sushi Ya a standout.
(907) 522-2244
3501 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Harumi Sushi Bar
If you're looking for one of the best sushi spots in Arizona, head to Harumi Sushi Bar. This restaurant was voted the local favorite for Japanese cuisine and sushi by a regional magazine in 2024. Here, you can try a variety of nigiri, including toro, bluefin, yellowtail, and scallop, as well as sashimi, poke bowls, and rolls like Crab Mania, Spicy Bluefin Tuna, and Shrimp Tempura.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Junto Sushi
Junto Sushi is absolutely phenomenal. Chef Masa Hamaya received a James Beard Award, and the restaurant is praised by customers and local publications alike. Try signature sashimi and nigiri, such as yuzu madai, Murasaki plum, truffle sake. There's also temaki with Chilean sea bass, seasonal veggies, and eel. Apart from sushi, the short ribs are incredibly popular among diners.
(479) 345-5005
229 S Main St, Ste 100, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Sushi Kaneyoshi
Sushi Kaneyoshi is a Michelin-starred restaurant and has been ranked as one of the top sushi restaurants in LA. The menu changes frequently and features specialty rolls such as Kaisen Futomaki, temaki with fish and shellfish, and sashimi. Reviewers rave about the fine-dining experience. "Sushi Kaneyoshi exceeded all expectations, redefining the LA omakase scene," wrote one customer.
(213) 277-2388
250 1st St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Sushi Den
Sushi Den in Denver has been around since 1985 and received many accolades over the years, including a James Beard nomination. Included in the menu are signature rolls such as Tuna Firecracker, Crispy Bincho, and Rainbow, as well as classic and vegetarian options, including grilled veggie maki, cucumber rolls, and eggplant sushi.
(303) 777-0826
1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210
Connecticut: Otaru Sushi Bar
Located in New Haven, Otaru Sushi Bar has received high praise from reviewers and local publications. Here, you can try a full omakase experience with nigiri and sashimi, including bluefin tuna, saba, and king salmon. There's also a variety of maki rolls like black cod, negi toro, and a house special with tuna, salmon, yellowtail eel, and shrimp tempura.
(203) 891-6632
21 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: The Cultured Pearl Restaurant & Sushi Bar
If you're craving sushi, visit The Cultured Pearl Restaurant & Sushi Bar in Rehoboth Beach. Founded in 1993, the restaurant boasts numerous awards, winning over local diners as the best sushi and Japanese cuisine in the region. Here, you can try rolls such as Crispy Calamari, Panko Pearl, and the Dancing Eel. There are also vegetarian rolls, sashimi, and nigiri.
(302) 227-8493
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Shingo
If you're in Coral Gables, you must visit Shingo. This restaurant has received a Michelin star under the direction of Chef Shingo Akikuni and was also named one of the top sushi restaurants in the U.S. When you visit, you'll have the omakase experience, a step-by-step meal with several courses, including fish sourced from Japan and more seasonal, local ingredients. "Best experience I've ever had," one diner marveled. "Being there and seeing [Shingo] making the pieces of art in front of my eyes was extraordinary."
112 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Georgia: O by Brush
Inside a shopping center in Atlanta, you'll find O by Brush, a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant. When you visit, you won't need to spend time deciding what to eat. Your only option is a 20-course omakase experience, featuring classic and modern takes on sushi. You will try dry-aged fish, nigiri, tempura temaki, and kanpachi, so come hungry.
(678) 898-3239
3009 Peachtree Rd NE, Ste 140, Atlanta, GA, 30305
Hawaii: Kauai Sushi Station
Kauai Sushi Station has received praise for its food from local publications, even winning Yelp's top spot for sushi in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. You can try classic rolls such as spicy tuna, salmon and avocado, soft shell crab, as well as special ones including Red Dragon, Godzilla, and Pink Salmon. There's also a variety of vegetarian options.
(808) 320-0220
2403 Ulu Maika St, Lihue, HI 96766
Idaho: Yoi Tomo Sushi and Grill
If you are looking for the best sushi spot in Boise, Yoi Tomo Sushi and Grill has you covered. This establishment has won local and regional awards for several years for best sushi and Japanese cuisine in the area. Here, you can try regular, deep-fried, baked, and special sushi rolls, such as Philadelphia, spicy tuna, Creamy Crunch, Blue Hawaii, and Dante's Inferno. The restaurant offers plenty of sushi rolls for people who don't like raw fish.
(208) 344-3375
405 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Shogun
Located in Rockford, Shogun is a sushi restaurant that has been locally voted the best sushi and Asian cuisine in the area. Open for over 25 years, Shogun offers great sushi, including tuna, mackerel, crab, spicy egg, and baby octopus. You can also order from their extensive sake menu. One reviewer wrote, "The salmon sashimi? Silky smooth and fresh enough to make you double-check you're not sitting seaside."
(815) 394-0007
293 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107
Indiana: Asaka Japanese Restaurant
In Indianapolis, Asaka Japanese Restaurant has received high praise from customers and local publications. Originally founded in 2000, Asaka features gyozas, seaweed salad, yellowtail nigiri, takoyaki, and octopus nigiri. There are also sushi platters and rolls, including Funky Shrimp, Spicy Salmon, and Red Snapper.
(317) 576-0556
6414 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Iowa: Sakari Sushi Lounge
Sakari Sushi Lounge has been voted one of the best spots for sushi in Iowa by regional publications, and local customers praise the food. You'll find some unique takes on sushi with the chef's specialty rolls, such as the Sea with crab and tempura shrimp, Volcano with spicy tuna, and Godzilla with cream cheese and unagi. There are also vegetarian rolls like sweet potato, tempura tofu, and seasoned mushroom.
(515) 288-3381
2605 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312
Kansas: Blue Sushi Sake Grill
You'll be hard-pressed to find better sushi in Kansas than at Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Focused on sustainability and creating unique flavors, this chain restaurant consistently receives high ratings and is recommended by customers. On the menu, you can find nigiri and sashimi made with salmon, tuna, and whitefish. There are also classic and specialty maki rolls, including Super Asparagus, Green Eggs and Hama, Salmon Skin, and Hawaiian.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Yi Sushi Omakase
If you are looking for a sushi restaurant in Louisville, head to Yi Sushi Omakase. This highly acclaimed restaurant has been recognized as the best sushi spot in the state. Here, you can find raw bar appetizers, miso soup, and classic maki rolls such as king crab California, spicy salmon avocado, and shrimp tempura. There's also sashimi, nigiri, and tasting menus.
(502) 384-0353
1331 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Yakuza House
Yakuza House is a sushi restaurant located in Metairie. Keeping the passion for food alive, this establishment has been recognized by publications and customers alike as one of the best sushi spots in Louisiana. You can try authentic sushi, including temaki sets with salmon, red crab, and panko shrimp. There are also several types of nigiri and sashimi.
(504) 345-2031
2740 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002
Maine: Mr. Tuna
If you are in the Portland area and craving sushi, Mr. Tuna will have you covered. This restaurant has received numerous awards, including national recognition as one of the best restaurants in the U.S. and a James Beard nomination. You'll find a variety of menu items, including sashimi, hand rolls, and maki rolls. Choose from spicy tuna, mackerel, salmon teriyaki, and unique maki burritos. There are also vegetarian options like mushroom teriyaki, sweet potato, and spicy crunchy avocado.
(207) 536-0509
83 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Sushi Sono
In Columbia, Sushi Sono has been open for more than 20 years and has been praised as one of the top spots for sushi and Japanese cuisine in Maryland. Here, you can indulge in rolls such as Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Shrimp Asparagus, and Royal Crab. There are also several types of sashimi and tempura, as well as traditional Japanese drinks like sake.
(410) 997-6131
10215 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD 21044
Massachusetts: 311 Omakase Boston
311 Omakase Boston is the first restaurant in Boston to receive a Michelin Star. The Omakase experience is meticulously crafted to deliver the best sushi. It provides an 18-course meal featuring the freshest fish, such as nigiri, marinated ikura with amberjack and white yuzu jelly, miso soup, temaki, tamago, hot dishes, and more. Customers say that it's an incredible, unique, and wonderful experience, with some even claiming that it compares to their culinary experiences in Japan.
(781) 831-0311
605 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118
Michigan: Nara Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse
Nara Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse was voted Best Sushi by Metro Times in 2023 and has also received multiple Diners' Choice Awards from OpenTable. You can indulge in spicy rolls — such as the Hidden Dragon with spicy tuna, Nara 101 with crab and wasabi, and Twister with Cajun salmon and jalapeño — as well as classic rolls like Philadelphia, California, and shrimp tempura, plus sashimi and nigiri.
(248) 847-0000
5656 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
Minnesota: Kado no Mise
In Minneapolis, Kado no Mise is led by founding chef, co-owner, and James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: Midwest, Shigeyuki Furukawa. This sushi restaurant offers various omakase experiences, letting you sample a range of dishes that can include the likes of maki, mushimono, reisai, and a deluxe 14-piece nigiri featuring uni, wagyu, and toro taku.
(612) 338-1515
33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Fuji Sushi House
You can find Fuji Sushi House keeping family tradition alive in Biloxi. Receiving high praise from locals, one customer even declared, "It's some of the best sushi I've had in the U.S." (via Google). You can try a wide selection of sashimi, as well as house rolls and specialty rolls such as avocado, eel, shrimp tempura, yellowtail scallion, veggie supreme, and more.
(228) 207-3733
131 Lameuse St, Biloxi, MS 39530
Missouri: Haruno Sushi Bar & Grill
Haruno Sushi Bar & Grill in Springfield comes highly recommended by reviewers, earning the Best of 417 Readers' Choice Award. Open since 1999, this local staple offers a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes, including plenty of great sushi. You can try maki rolls such as jalapeño, soft shell crab, tuna avocado, lobster, or even the fantastic four, which contains shrimp, crab, tuna, and eel.
(417) 887-0077
3044 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana: Dave's Sushi
If you're looking for the best sushi in Bozeman, you can find it in Dave's Sushi. A local staple, it has been voted Best Sushi in Bozeman since 2003. You can indulge in miso soup, edamame, a wide array of sashimi and nigiri, including vegetarian versions. You can also find both raw and cooked maki and temaki rolls, such as spicy scallop, bigeye tuna, and unagi.
(406) 556-1351
115 N Bozeman Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Yoshitomo
Chef David 'Yoshitomo' Utterback has received James Beard Award nominations for Best Chef: Midwest and Outstanding Restaurant for Yoshitomo, with the Washington Post also recognizing Yoshitomo as one of America's best sushi spots. Its acclaimed menu includes nigiri and sashimi such as unagi, tuna, yellowtail, sea urchin, and more. You can also find creative makimono rolls such as the Khaleesi, made with salmon, sun-dried tomato, and avocado.
(402) 916-5872
6011 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Kabuto Edomae Sushi
If you're in Las Vegas, visit Kabuto Edomae Sushi. The restaurant was featured on The World's 50 Best Restaurants: Discovery guide, and for good reason. The sushi menu — much of which is made with fish imported from Japan — changes every day, but you can have an omakase experience with gourmet nigiri and rolls. You can also pair the meals with sake.
(702) 676-1044
5040 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
New Hampshire: Kisaki
If you're looking for great sushi in Manchester, you'll find it at Kisaki. The restaurant has received high praise from local publications thanks to its unique rolls, such as its Vegas signature rolls (with spicy crab, cream cheese, and avocado) and the King Lobster (with lobster salad and tempura, cucumber avocado, and soy paper). You can also try its all-you-can-eat deals if you're hungry.
(603) 668-8001
641 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Sushi By Sea
Sushi By Sea in Ridgefield has received recognition from USA Today, which included it among 2024's 47 best restaurants of the year in the U.S. This establishment only offers a private omakase experience, but you won't be disappointed. The menu varies nightly and consists of 17 courses, cooked and prepared in sight. Regular fixtures include sashimi and nigiri, made with seasonal ingredients, featuring everything from barbecue eel to smoked salmon nigiri.
(201) 414-5692
632 Bergen Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
New Mexico: Tamashi
Tamashi is a sushi restaurant in New Mexico whose name means "soul" in Japanese. The restaurant makes a concerted effort to connect with its customers, and this effort certainly pays off, considering the establishment was awarded Best Sushi and Best Japanese Restaurant by Albuquerque The Magazine's Best of the City awards. Here you can try various platters and rolls, featuring the likes of tuna maki, black truffle sashimi, and popcorn shrimp tempura rolls.
Multiple locations
New York: Masa
Masa in New York has two Michelin stars and received a Global Recognition Award in 2025, which highlights its preservation of tradition and culinary innovation. Open since 2004, this local staple offers an omakase menu, which includes appetizers such as Toro Tartare with caviar, as well as sushi courses including grilled toro sinew and scallion, nigiri Toro, golden eye snapper, and more.
(212) 823-9800
10 Columbus Cir, Fl 4, Time Warner Center, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: M Sushi Durham
Not only has M Sushi Durham been named a top sushi destination by local publications, but it was also named one of the top 100 restaurants in America by OpenTable in 2022 and praised for living up to all expectations. The menu includes rolls such as futomaki, twisted mango, rainbow, tuna special, seared salmon, and much more.
msushidurham.m-restaurants.com
(919) 908-9266
311 Holland St, Durham, NC 27701
North Dakota: Izumi Sushi & Hibachi
Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is a great small sushi chain in North Dakota. It has won numerous accolades, including Best Sushi by Best of the Red River Valley several years in a row. Try the wide variety of classic and specialty rolls, including spicy crab, chicken tempura, yellowtail, spicy tuna, and many more.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Ginko
The sushi restaurant Ginko, in Cleveland, has been recognized as a local gem, and its chef has won a Michelin Star, plus earned two James Beard Award nominations. At this unique spot, you can try omakase tasting experiences, as well as a menu featuring nigiri and specialty rolls such as royal crab, lobster, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and more.
danteboccuzzi.com/ginko-restaurant
(216) 274-1202
2247 Professor Ave B, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Nhinja Sushi & Wok
Nhinja Sushi & Wok spans three locations in Oklahoma, where it became the state's only business to feature in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 2025 America's Top 100 Small Businesses. Focused on wholesome, fresh ingredients, the restaurant offers sashimi and nigiri trays made with smoked salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, and more. You can also order rolls by the piece, including veggie, firecracker, rainbow, tempura shrimp, and other varieties.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Nimblefish
If you are looking for a unique experience with the best sushi in Oregon, Nimblefish has you covered. It has been regarded as one of the best restaurants in the state by local publications. Here, you'll get to try an omakase experience in its small and intimate dining area, as well as an à la carte menu. Expect to try different, sophisticated types of nigiri and sashimi.
(503) 719-4064
1524 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Royal Sushi & Izakaya
In Philadelphia, you will find Royal Sushi & Izakaya. This sushi restaurant has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand and has been featured on North America's 50 Best Restaurants list. Try the 16-course omakase experience, including the likes of otsumami, nigirizushi, and temaki. Alternatively, you can indulge in its regular menu, including sashimi and chirashi, as well as rolls such as spicy crunchy tuna, avocado cucumber, miso black cod, and more.
(267) 909-9002
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Somo Kitchen & Sushi
While Somo Kitchen & Sushi opened during the pandemic, its owners have over 25 years of experience. This experience likely helped the restaurant earn the distinction of Best Sushi from Restaurant Guru in 2023. Located in Providence, it offers assorted sashimi and nigiri. This includes unique signature rolls, such as the Carnival, which is decorated with lobster.
(401) 383-2307
373 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: O-Ku
O-Ku has been nominated for Best Sushi, and the owner is a multi-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Open for over 10 years, here you can experience an omakase tasting with a wine or sake pairing, as well as a regular menu that includes nigiri and sashimi, carpaccio, and makimono rolls such as tempura vegetable, salmon and lemon, and hot and heavy (a spicy combo filled with tempura lobster tail), as well as box-style sushi known as hakozushi.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Oshima Sushi Japanese Cuisine
Oshima Sushi Japanese Cuisine in Sioux Falls is one of the highest-rated sushi spots in the area. Here, you can order anything from appetizers to salads and bento box combos, as well as sashimi made with octopus, salmon, crab, seared tuna, and more. You can also find chef special rolls, including the Rock n Roll with spicy tuna and avocado, the Zombie Roll with soft shell crab and shrimp tempura, and the Foxy Lady Roll with salmon tempura, crab, and avocado.
(605) 338-2118
109 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Kase x Noko
From the team that created Noko Nashville, you can find Kase x Noko. Led by a James Beard semi-finalist chef, the establishment has won multiple accolades, including a mention on Time Out's list of the best sushi restaurants in the U.S. Here, you'll be part of an intimate 14-course omakase tasting experience made with fresh seafood. The menu features several types of nigiri, plus there's a sushi bar.
(615) 806-0649
707 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Uchi
Uchi is a sushi restaurant with three locations in Texas that was founded by a James Beard Award-winning chef. It is known for its innovation and has been featured in several publications as a highly regarded sushi establishment. You can try its 10-course omakase menu, as well as hot tastings and daily specials. For the makimono rolls, enjoy everything from spicy, crunchy tuna or salmon to ham and eggs. Don't forget the sashimi and nigiri or the selection of caviar.
Multiple locations
Utah: Takashi
Located in Salt Lake City, Takashi was named Best Sushi in Salt Lake Magazine's Best of the Beehive: Reader's Choice Awards. You can opt for a tasting experience or go for the sushi specials, featuring a wide array of sashimi and nigiri, as well as rolls such as giant clam maki, kakitaro, and vegetarian rolls.
(801) 519-9595
18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Koto Japanese Steakhouse
In South Burlington, Koto Japanese Steak House is a must-visit. It has been voted Best Sushi in Seven Days' Seven Daysies Awards for several years. Open since 1999, it has become a local staple. You can try sashimi made with tuna, eel, egg custard, striped bass, and more. Sushi rolls include New York, futo maki, shrimp tempura, rainbow, yellowtail and scallion, and more.
(802) 660-8976
792 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Yume Sushi
Yume Sushi is an award-winning sushi restaurant, receiving accolades like Northern Virginia Magazine's Best of NoVA award for sushi. The chef is a Washington Post Accredited Chef and has won many culinary competitions. You can order sushi rolls such as supreme lobster, A5 wagyu, and lobster, as well as sashimi and nigiri made with tuna, salmon, and more.
(703) 269-5064
121 N Westmoreland St A-2, Arlington, VA 22213
Washington: Sushi Kashiba
In Seattle, you can find great sushi at Sushi Kashiba. Both the restaurant and its chef have received numerous accolades over the years, including the Order of the Rising Sun and the Gold and Silver Rays, awarded by the Consulate-General of Japan. You can try the daily omakase selection with 12 pieces of nigiri and two special rolls, as well as the regular menu, including sashimi and nigiri.
(206) 441-8844
86 Pine St, Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Ogawa Japanese Restaurant
Ogawa in Morgantown has received local acclaim, including Best Sushi at Morgantown Magazine's Best of Morgantown awards. You can try assorted sashimi and nigiri by the piece, or have them in platters. Indulge in spicy rolls such as California, crab, and tuna, as well as maki rolls, including salmon skin, rainbow, and more. Customers claim it's the best sushi in town.
(304) 598-8338
2920 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Screaming Tuna
Screaming Tuna has been voted Best Sushi in Milwaukee on several occasions. The establishment gained extra recognition through its executive chef, Jason Morimoto, who won Season 2 of the TV show "Morimoto's Sushi Master." You can try several delicious appetizers, as well as a wide selection of maki rolls, ranging from yellowtail, wasabi tuna, and garlic to shrimp tempura, spicy rock crab, and more. You can also order vegetarian versions of popular rolls.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: King Sushi
King Sushi in Jackson is located inside a log cabin. Its chef, Jason King, was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Mountain. This unique spot offers fresh sashimi made with carpaccio, bleu tuna, and more. House rolls include tempura lobster, pink lady made with grilled pineapple and jalapeños, and Jackson rolls, which contain spicy albacore, tempura, green onion, avocado, and tombo tuna.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Believe it or not, you can find some excellent sushi almost anywhere in the U.S. To develop this list of the best sushi restaurants in every state, we consulted community Reddit threads, reviews from Google, Yelp, and OpenTable, and local blogs.
Several of the restaurants on this list have won awards from the James Beard Foundation or local community organizations. When narrowing down the standout sushi spot in each state, we placed a strong emphasis on locally owned sushi restaurants that make their sushi from scratch. If you're in the mood for sushi, check out any of these restaurants.