Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Where To Buy This Baking Staple For Less
If you're a baker, your kitchen cabinets are likely stocked with all of the essentials you need to whip up a batch of cookies or a cake on a whim — everything from flour to sugar to baking soda. Just as important are those spices and extracts that help enhance the flavors of your creations. For those who bake often, investing in and replacing these items can be costly, so it's important to know which stores will get you the most bang for your buck. One such pricey staple is vanilla beans, the precursor to vanilla extract. But are they less expensive at the big-warehouse giant Costco or at Trader Joe's?
Costco's organic vanilla beans have been turning heads, and for good reason. They are significantly less expensive than their Trader Joe's counterparts. At Trader Joe's, customers can purchase two Bourbon Vanilla Beans for $2.99 (about $1.49 per bean). In comparison, Costco shoppers can snag a container of Kirkland Signature Organic Madagascar Vanilla Beans containing 20 beans for $12.36 (about $0.62 per bean), making it cheaper than TJ's.
But, is there a difference between the two? Both Trader Joe's and Costco's beans are sourced from Madagascar. TJ's "Bourbon Vanilla" simply refers to the nearby island where the vanilla beans were historically first cultivated, Île Bourbon (now known as Réunion). In general, vanilla beans have a shelf life of up to two years if stored correctly, so stock up on your next trip to Costco.
Why vanilla beans are so expensive
For master bakers, it might be obvious that there are different varieties of vanilla beans, but others may not be as savvy. Vanilla beans are split into two categories: grades A and B. The more commonly used kind of beans for making vanilla extract are grade B beans, which tend to be thinner and less expensive. On the other hand, grade A beans are thicker and are the pricier and more luxurious option. Professional chefs and bakers like grade A beans because they have a higher moisture content, which means they are easier to work with and ultimately more flavorful. Vanilla beans can be used to craft the perfect homemade eggnog, vanilla bean ice cream, or vanilla cakes.
Outside of Costco and Trader Joe's offerings, beans can be expensive. If you're wondering why, it's because there is a significant amount of work that goes into cultivating vanilla beans. The vanilla orchid requires a very specific climate to thrive (most are grown in Madagascar, Indonesia, and Tahiti), and often must be hand-pollinated by farmers. Additionally, the locations that vanilla beans grow in are often impacted by severe weather, and global demand for beans remains high — so an extensive farming process coupled with high demand equals a hefty price tag.