Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Where To Buy This Baking Staple For Less

If you're a baker, your kitchen cabinets are likely stocked with all of the essentials you need to whip up a batch of cookies or a cake on a whim — everything from flour to sugar to baking soda. Just as important are those spices and extracts that help enhance the flavors of your creations. For those who bake often, investing in and replacing these items can be costly, so it's important to know which stores will get you the most bang for your buck. One such pricey staple is vanilla beans, the precursor to vanilla extract. But are they less expensive at the big-warehouse giant Costco or at Trader Joe's?

Costco's organic vanilla beans have been turning heads, and for good reason. They are significantly less expensive than their Trader Joe's counterparts. At Trader Joe's, customers can purchase two Bourbon Vanilla Beans for $2.99 (about $1.49 per bean). In comparison, Costco shoppers can snag a container of Kirkland Signature Organic Madagascar Vanilla Beans containing 20 beans for $12.36 (about $0.62 per bean), making it cheaper than TJ's.

But, is there a difference between the two? Both Trader Joe's and Costco's beans are sourced from Madagascar. TJ's "Bourbon Vanilla" simply refers to the nearby island where the vanilla beans were historically first cultivated, Île Bourbon (now known as Réunion). In general, vanilla beans have a shelf life of up to two years if stored correctly, so stock up on your next trip to Costco.