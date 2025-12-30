Amy Poehler Spilled The Restaurant Secret To Popping Champagne Without Startling Guests
When a bachelorette party is on the docket, the loud popping of champagne corks is totally appropriate. However, when you're having a nice meal or a sip on the porch with friends (we like Mumm for porch mimosas), you might prefer to spare your guests the jump scare. On her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the comedian revealed her secret for discreetly popping a bottle of bubbly to Ina Garten. As a former service industry worker, Poehler says the trick to less-noisy bottle opening lies in what you do with the bottle rather than the cork.
After Garten surprised Poehler with a bottle of prosecco and strawberries, she offered to open the bottle for the culinary celebrity, who seemed to be struggling with the foil. "The key is you turn the bottle not the cork, right?" Garten asked. "Exactly," Poehler said. "Also, you want to do the thing where you talk about something else while you're doing it so you distract," she added before playfully acting out the scene and opening the bottle.
If you really want to get it right, hold the bottle at a 45 degree angle, grip the bottom with your dominant hand and grasp the cork firmly with the other, with your thumb always on top to prevent it from going airborne. Gently twist the bottle away from you until you release the cork. While you won't get a totally silent removal, folks describe the sound this method creates as more of sigh than a pop.
More tips for opening a bottle of bubbles like a pro
There are a few other things you can do to ensure you aren't making a racket every time you open a bottle of champagne. Perhaps the most important is making sure the bottle is nice and cold. The carbon dioxide that makes sparkling wine bubbly is more soluble at lower temperatures, meaning more of the gas stays in the liquid and not in that little bit of room in the bottle's neck called the "headspace." This significantly decreases the pressure built up behind that cork, resulting in a less audible pop.
You might also try using a cloth napkin or small bar towel to muffle the sound. Simply drape the cloth over the cork, make sure it's not pointed in anyone's direction, and carry out the twisting method. Not only does it help with the sound, but it can also secure your grip and prevent accidental mishaps like a flying cork or an overflowing bottle.
If you really want your bottle of bubbles at its best, some folks believe you have to drink it within a few hours of opening. Others think you can get away with putting a champagne stopper in the bottle and keeping it in the fridge for up to five days. But remember, placing a spoon in it surely won't help!