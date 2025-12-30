Amy Poehler Spilled The Restaurant Secret To Popping Champagne Without Startling Guests

When a bachelorette party is on the docket, the loud popping of champagne corks is totally appropriate. However, when you're having a nice meal or a sip on the porch with friends (we like Mumm for porch mimosas), you might prefer to spare your guests the jump scare. On her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the comedian revealed her secret for discreetly popping a bottle of bubbly to Ina Garten. As a former service industry worker, Poehler says the trick to less-noisy bottle opening lies in what you do with the bottle rather than the cork.

After Garten surprised Poehler with a bottle of prosecco and strawberries, she offered to open the bottle for the culinary celebrity, who seemed to be struggling with the foil. "The key is you turn the bottle not the cork, right?" Garten asked. "Exactly," Poehler said. "Also, you want to do the thing where you talk about something else while you're doing it so you distract," she added before playfully acting out the scene and opening the bottle.

If you really want to get it right, hold the bottle at a 45 degree angle, grip the bottom with your dominant hand and grasp the cork firmly with the other, with your thumb always on top to prevent it from going airborne. Gently twist the bottle away from you until you release the cork. While you won't get a totally silent removal, folks describe the sound this method creates as more of sigh than a pop.