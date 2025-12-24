4 Changes Coming To McDonald's Drive-Thrus In 2026

It's not clear who invented the first restaurant drive-thru, but it's generally claimed that In-N-Out created the first modern system, complete with two-way speakers. Since then, drive-thrus have been a staple of fast-food consumerism — to the point that some people will forgo a dining establishment if it doesn't offer the convenient feature. While many big things are happening at the Golden Arches in 2026, ranging from an expanded loyalty program to a focus on chicken, the iconic restaurant is also eyeing some major drive-thru changes.

At the heart of McDonald's many drive-thru upgrades is a new restaurant platform to ensure essential computing power. In addition to employing AI to check order accuracy, AI chatbots may be popping up at your nearest McDonald's drive-thru window (if they're not there already). The restaurant is also working on improving the physical layout of its drive-thru lanes ands expanding its Ready on Arrival order option to more markets. It's no secret that McDonald's is meticulous about efficiency, and the company sees these emerging advances giving it the edge over its competition.