16 Microwave Hacks Home Cooks Should Know

The first patent filed for the microwave was all the way back in 1945. Five years later, the first microwave came to life, and it weighed a whopping 750 pounds. What's even crazier is that you'd have to shell out $52,000 nowadays to get your hands on it.

Thankfully, modern microwaves are much smaller and accessible. Even though the technology behind microwaves is fascinating, most home cooks only use them for heating up leftovers. This isn't without complaint, though. From frustrating cold pockets to undesirable textures, the microwave is an appliance that some people have sworn off entirely.

As it turns out, you may be judging this humble appliance unfairly. There are tons of clever tricks that microwaves can perform, and most people don't even know about them. How can you get more out of your microwave? Read on for 16 microwave hacks that can revolutionize the way you cook.