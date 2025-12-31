This Grocery Giant's Bakery Is The Worst, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In our ranking of grocery store bakeries from worst to best, chains like Publix and Costco routinely get high praise from shoppers. On the other hand, Target came in dead last on our list, which may elicit a question: Target has a bakery? Well, it depends. So-called "Super" Targets typically have fully functional bakeries, while regular locations feature pre-packaged baked goods and don't actually make items in-store. In the latter case, customers can expect a selection of bread, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, and other items, many of which come from Target's Favorite Day brand.

Unlike other store-exclusive products, such as Costco's coveted cheesecake, Target's baked goods don't get nearly as much love. And if you peruse reviews of the store's bakery products, they can paint a dismal picture. For instance, out of 40 people who left ratings for Target's Holiday Christmas Variety Cookie Tray on the store's website, about a quarter of them gave the item 1 star. One person said of the treats, "They are hard as a rock and have no taste." Someone who tried the store's Sliced Cottage Bread complained that the product "taste[d] like chemicals." Another shopper had a poor experience with Favorite Day Soft French Bread. "It was expired. ... It had mold on it," according to the review.