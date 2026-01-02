The Central Park Restaurant John Lennon Visited Constantly

New York City is bursting at the seams with must-see landmarks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and Michelin-starred establishments. However, if you're looking to visit a more tranquil cultural icon and have a meal, consider Tavern on the Green. Among its most famous regulars was none other than the Beatles' John Lennon. In the 1970s, when Lennon lived just a short walk away at The Dakota on the Upper West Side, he was known to frequent the restaurant for its sanctuary-like setting amid the city buzz.

Hidden among the trees, Tavern on the Green is located in Sheep's Meadow within Central Park. The building previously operated as housing for sheep that would graze on the green, but was converted in 1934. The restaurant offered Lennon, as well as other celebrities, a quiet place to drink and dine without crowds and tourists. Lennon celebrated multiple birthdays there in the late 1970s. Other celebrities known to have visited the establishment include Grace Kelly and Fay Wray, though it's unclear if Lennon ever rubbed elbows with them. The restaurant was also popular for the opening night of Broadway shows.

Photos show the Beatles songwriter and guitarist celebrating his 38th birthday and his son's 3rd birthday party at Tavern on the Green in 1978. Family and friends are pictured on the restaurant's glass-paned dining patio with trees and foliage in the background. Lennon famously ate a corned beef sandwich from nearby Stage Deli, but we haven't found info on what he liked to order from Tavern on the Green.