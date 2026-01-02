The Central Park Restaurant John Lennon Visited Constantly
New York City is bursting at the seams with must-see landmarks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and Michelin-starred establishments. However, if you're looking to visit a more tranquil cultural icon and have a meal, consider Tavern on the Green. Among its most famous regulars was none other than the Beatles' John Lennon. In the 1970s, when Lennon lived just a short walk away at The Dakota on the Upper West Side, he was known to frequent the restaurant for its sanctuary-like setting amid the city buzz.
Hidden among the trees, Tavern on the Green is located in Sheep's Meadow within Central Park. The building previously operated as housing for sheep that would graze on the green, but was converted in 1934. The restaurant offered Lennon, as well as other celebrities, a quiet place to drink and dine without crowds and tourists. Lennon celebrated multiple birthdays there in the late 1970s. Other celebrities known to have visited the establishment include Grace Kelly and Fay Wray, though it's unclear if Lennon ever rubbed elbows with them. The restaurant was also popular for the opening night of Broadway shows.
Photos show the Beatles songwriter and guitarist celebrating his 38th birthday and his son's 3rd birthday party at Tavern on the Green in 1978. Family and friends are pictured on the restaurant's glass-paned dining patio with trees and foliage in the background. Lennon famously ate a corned beef sandwich from nearby Stage Deli, but we haven't found info on what he liked to order from Tavern on the Green.
What to expect at Tavern on the Green today
Today, Tavern on the Green still carries a rustic charm, but with a menu and ambiance that was modernized in 2014. It remains located inside Central Park at West 67th Street, and the restaurant offers seasonal American cuisine. The modern tavern balances historic and contemporary, featuring a cozy interior with wood paneling, hardwood floors, twinkling lights, and a fireplace in the main dining room.
The menu offers elevated, modern American food, with options like shaved sirloin steak sandwiches, grilled vegetables with roasted red pepper hummus, salmon burgers, cobb salads, 28-day, dry-aged NY sirloin, and a pasta of the day. Desserts include American classics with a twist — think apple crumb cake with a vanilla custard sauce and sundried cherry & blueberry pie with brown butter ice cream.
Historic restaurants can often lean on the side of being touristy and kitschy, not prioritizing the actual dining experience. Yet on Googl reviews, the tavern receives a 4.4-star rating out of 5-stars, with customers citing that the ambiance, service, and decor are excellent. It's a must-see for tourists and locals alike, with delicious plates worthy of special occasions. Curious where else the Beatles liked to dine? Read more here.