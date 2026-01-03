Kim Kardashian's Crispy Cornbread: Steal Her Easy 2-Ingredient Technique

If you're wondering if Kim Kardashian makes her batter from scratch, she doesn't. Like a proper Southerner, she uses Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (which we believe is the the number one boxed cornbread mix around). While she sticks to the ingredients on the recipe for the most part, she amends it ever so slightly by adding an extra egg yolk to the mix. Egg works as a binder to keep cornbread from crumbling and falling apart, so including an extra yolk strengthens that effect while making the bread moist and velvety. In a side by side with the original recipe, you can see it also adds a rich yellow color that amplifies the visual deliciousness.

While we may have all Kardashian's cornbread secrets now, the woman who gives so much of her life to strangers on the internet initially didn't want to give away her tips and tricks. "I said I wasn't going to share my cornbread recipe with anyone," she remarked playfully in a TikTok video. However, it's only right that she eventually gave up the goods. Per the social media post, she had collected several of the recipes she was using from people in her life including a cousin Ricky who had given her the recipe for her collard greens and an individual from Kansas City whom she credited with teaching her to make "the best soul food ever."