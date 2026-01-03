Kim Kardashian's Crispy Cornbread: Steal Her Easy 2-Ingredient Technique
Like a true blue Barbie, Kim Kardashian seems to have 200 jobs. She's an entrepreneur, actress, designer, model, aspiring lawyer, mother, and more. So it's hard to imagine she has the time to put anything else on her plate. But believe it or not, Kimmy K has got some serious chops in the kitchen (thanks to her mom Kris Jenner) and excels at soul food dishes. In 2018 Kevin Hart even posted a video from a dinner table with a star-studded group of eaters singing the beauty mogul's praises. They loved her creamy homestyle Mac and cheese recipe, fried chicken, and sweet potato souffle. However, her cornbread might be the ultimate show-stealer.
Following the birth of her daughter Chicago, Kardashian whipped up a massive soul food spread that she documented on social media. In one slide, she shared the secret to a super sweet iteration of a country favorite. Before pouring cornbread batter into a muffin tin, Kardashian coats each cup with butter and granulated sugar. As she explained, it creates a crispy exterior. However, the process didn't end there. "Honey goes on top just to make it extra sweet," she reportedly wrote on Instagram (via People).
It's Jiffy or bust for Kimmy K
If you're wondering if Kim Kardashian makes her batter from scratch, she doesn't. Like a proper Southerner, she uses Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (which we believe is the the number one boxed cornbread mix around). While she sticks to the ingredients on the recipe for the most part, she amends it ever so slightly by adding an extra egg yolk to the mix. Egg works as a binder to keep cornbread from crumbling and falling apart, so including an extra yolk strengthens that effect while making the bread moist and velvety. In a side by side with the original recipe, you can see it also adds a rich yellow color that amplifies the visual deliciousness.
While we may have all Kardashian's cornbread secrets now, the woman who gives so much of her life to strangers on the internet initially didn't want to give away her tips and tricks. "I said I wasn't going to share my cornbread recipe with anyone," she remarked playfully in a TikTok video. However, it's only right that she eventually gave up the goods. Per the social media post, she had collected several of the recipes she was using from people in her life including a cousin Ricky who had given her the recipe for her collard greens and an individual from Kansas City whom she credited with teaching her to make "the best soul food ever."