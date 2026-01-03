The Easy Upgrade That Turns Brussels Sprouts From Side To Centerpiece

Brussels sprouts can be polarizing. The deep sulfurous smell and caramelized flavor are too much for some but can be a wonderful foray into new taste territory for others. If you're not a big fan, they're often a side dish that's an afterthought on the table, purely there for the nutritional value. However, there are some recipes that turn Brussels sprouts haters into lovers — and ways to upgrade them from sides to center stage. One you may not have thought of is making Brussels sprouts au gratin.

"Au gratin" refers to dishes that are browned in the oven and crispy on top, often incorporating butter, breadcrumbs, and cheese. When we think of foods prepared au gratin (or gratinée), we usually think of potatoes au gratin. Potatoes are ideally suited for absorbing those salty, cheesy, buttery flavors. Still, there are plenty of other tubers and veggies that work well tucked under cheese and breadcrumbs in the oven.

Cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots are all great au gratin, but for wonderful caramelization, Brussels sprouts are the way to go. When raw, they are hard and thick under layers of tightly wrapped leaves, but as they cook, the flavors penetrate into each layer, blending with their natural earthiness and highlighting amazing nutty, umami goodness in every bite.