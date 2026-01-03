The Easy Upgrade That Turns Brussels Sprouts From Side To Centerpiece
Brussels sprouts can be polarizing. The deep sulfurous smell and caramelized flavor are too much for some but can be a wonderful foray into new taste territory for others. If you're not a big fan, they're often a side dish that's an afterthought on the table, purely there for the nutritional value. However, there are some recipes that turn Brussels sprouts haters into lovers — and ways to upgrade them from sides to center stage. One you may not have thought of is making Brussels sprouts au gratin.
"Au gratin" refers to dishes that are browned in the oven and crispy on top, often incorporating butter, breadcrumbs, and cheese. When we think of foods prepared au gratin (or gratinée), we usually think of potatoes au gratin. Potatoes are ideally suited for absorbing those salty, cheesy, buttery flavors. Still, there are plenty of other tubers and veggies that work well tucked under cheese and breadcrumbs in the oven.
Cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots are all great au gratin, but for wonderful caramelization, Brussels sprouts are the way to go. When raw, they are hard and thick under layers of tightly wrapped leaves, but as they cook, the flavors penetrate into each layer, blending with their natural earthiness and highlighting amazing nutty, umami goodness in every bite.
How to make Brussels sprouts au gratin
When choosing your Brussels sprouts at the store, you want bright green ones, and you may need to remove some exterior leaves, if they're a bit brown. Cut off the bottoms where they're connected to the stalk. You should wait to clean your Brussels sprouts until right before you use them, so they'll stay fresh in the fridge. .
Because they're tough and fibrous, you'll need to boil them before they go into the oven; about eight minutes in salted water should be enough to tenderize and pre-season them. Once cooked, place them in an ice bath so they don't get too mushy, and cut them into halves. For perfect Brussels sprouts au gratin, you'll need grated cheese and heavy cream. Some breadcrumbs on top certainly won't hurt. For a nice tangy, salty blend, a mixture of Parmesan and Gruyère are great and will get nice and crunchy on top.
You can sauté the halved, cooked Brussels sprouts with bacon before they go into the oven, or use some garlic and leeks. Once everything is prepped, place the sprouts with heavy cream, cheese, and other additions in a baking dish and bake at 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes, until the Brussels are nice and tender and the cheese melted and crispy. If you're a fan of potatoes au gratin and are a little skittish about the sprouts, this might be the gateway for you.