Once-Popular '90s Food Court Chains We Barely See Anymore

Attention former mall rats, it's not just the blinding neon that has gone from retro food courts! Unfortunately, many of the fan-favorite food chains that adorned mall food courts across America during the '90s have all but fizzled out. Food courts have transformed since the days when malls were the hottest hangouts. Thanks to online shopping, malls are just not as popular as they once were. Less hungry shoppers, of course, means severely decreasing profits for mall-based eateries.

The nostalgia of a good mall scene is practically dependant on an iconic food court, which includes some staples from the '90s. These restaurants are sadly rarely seen these days, and are nearly absent in modern day malls. From sweet treats and coveted free samples of orange chicken to beloved sandwiches and meals on sticks, old-school mall food courts had it all. Unfortunately, most of these fan favorites will have to be found at different sources than the OG food court chains that have all but faded away.