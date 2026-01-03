11 Rules You Should Always Follow When Eating At Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's is often described as a fast-food spot or casual sandwich shop, but anyone who's gone during a lunch rush knows that label barely scratches the surface. Unlike traditional fast-food joints, Jersey Mike's operates almost entirely in the open. Customers stand at the prep line, watching as meats are sliced, bread is split and baked, toppings are layered, and sandwiches are wrapped for each order in real time. That transparency is part of the appeal, but it also means every interaction has a visible impact on how smoothly the store runs.
For employees, each shift is a constant balancing act. Workers must move quickly, remember dozens of details, maintain food safety standards, and communicate clearly with coworkers and customers, all while standing for hours. When the store is busy, even small disruptions can snowball into delays, mistakes, and mounting stress. Over the years, Jersey Mike's employees have shared consistent feedback about customer behaviors that make their jobs harder than necessary. Most workers understand that customers do not intentionally cause problems. Instead, the issues usually stem from misunderstandings, lack of awareness, or habits that seem harmless from the customer side of the counter.
This article is not about laying down hard rules or suggesting anyone should be banned for ordering "incorrectly." Instead, think of these as courtesy-based best practices that show consideration for the people making your food and the customers waiting. Following certain guidelines when ordering Jersey Mike's menu items helps keep service fast, accurate, and far more pleasant for everyone involved.
1. Avoid overcomplicated sandwich orders during peak rush hours
Customization is one of Jersey Mike's biggest selling points. Customers love being able to tweak nearly every element of their sandwich, from the type of bread to the thickness of the meat to the precise balance of toppings. That flexibility is part of what sets the chain apart from competitors that rely on rigid, pre-set menu items. However, employees have pointed out that timing matters when it comes to customization. During peak hours, overly complicated sandwich orders can bring the entire line to a crawl. When dozens of customers are waiting, and sandwiches are being assembled at high speed, each extra instruction adds mental strain and time.
Complicated orders often involve multiple substitutions, ingredients on the side, specific layering instructions, or requests that deviate significantly from standard builds. None of these is unreasonable on its own. The issue arises when several of them are stacked together during a rush, forcing employees to slow down, double-check every step, and break their usual workflow. Workers describe customers who make complicated orders, while standing over and watching and commenting on every step of the process, as ruining their day. They are keeping track of multiple orders at once, coordinating with coworkers, answering questions, and moving as fast as possible without sacrificing accuracy.
Being considerate does not mean giving up customization entirely. It simply means reading the room. If the store is packed and the line is long, consider sticking closer to a menu standard or saving the ultra-specific order for a quieter time. That awareness helps employees maintain momentum and reduces stress across the entire team.
2. Use the Jersey Mike's app's customization tools instead of the notes section
Mobile ordering has made Jersey Mike's more convenient than ever, allowing customers to place orders ahead of time and skip the line. But with that convenience comes a common frustration for employees, which is customers placing essential order instructions in the notes section instead of using the app's built-in customization tools.
From the customer's perspective, the notes field may seem like a catch-all solution. It feels natural to type "no onions," "extra lettuce," or "light mayo" into a text box. The problem is that employees are not trained to rely on those notes for core sandwich instructions. They are trained to follow the structured modifiers attached directly to each menu item. Notes can be easy to miss and annoying, especially during busy periods. They may appear in smaller text on the printed receipt, be truncated on certain screens, or require extra steps to view. When employees are moving quickly, there's a higher chance that notes will be overlooked, even when no one intends to ignore them.
This can create a frustrating cycle, where the sandwich might be made incorrectly, the customer could be disappointed, and the employee may have to take the blame despite the system being the root cause. Remakes cost time and ingredients, slowing service for everyone else. Using the app as designed helps prevent these issues entirely. If the app offers a toggle or dropdown for an ingredient, that is where the instruction belongs. The notes section should be reserved for rare situations that truly cannot be handled through standard modifiers. Clear, structured customization benefits both customers and employees by reducing confusion and increasing accuracy.
3. Clearly state your name when picking up a Jersey Mike's mobile order
One of the most common pain points for Jersey Mike's employees involves mobile order pickups. During busy times, there may be several completed orders waiting behind the counter, often with similar pickup times. When a customer walks in and simply says, "I'm here to pick up my order," it creates immediate confusion. Employees cannot read minds. Without a name, they have no way of knowing which bag belongs to which customer. This has the possibility of leading to unnecessary back-and-forth, delays, and sometimes even incorrect handoffs.
Another behavior that frustrates workers is when customers skip verbal communication altogether and shove a phone screen in an employee's face. While customers may think this speeds things up, it often does the opposite. Employees may already be helping someone else, managing multiple orders, or working with their hands full. Abruptly interrupting that process adds stress and disrupts the flow of service.
There is also a human element to consider. Saying your name establishes a brief but respectful interaction. It helps employees feel like they are helping a person, not just sorting anonymous bags. That small moment of courtesy can go a long way toward keeping the pickup area organized and calm, and helping the employees feel like human beings instead of machines. The solution is simple, you just need to wait your turn, state the name on the order clearly, and allow the employee a moment to locate it. Clear communication benefits everyone and reduces the chance of mix-ups and frustration.
4. Do not confuse Mike's Way with microwaving
Jersey Mike's has its own terminology, and one phrase in particular causes frequent confusion: "Mike's Way." Employees use this phrase constantly, often dozens or even hundreds of times when talking to customers. It refers to the chain's signature topping style of onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices.
Despite its ubiquity, some customers mishear "Mike's Way" as "microwaved," leading to awkward interruptions and repeated explanations. While the misunderstanding itself is not a big deal, the reaction to it can be. Employees report that some customers respond with disgust or are grossed out by the idea of their sandwich being microwaved, even after the misunderstanding has been corrected. What should be a quick clarification instead becomes a tense exchange that slows down the order process.
The reality is that Jersey Mike's employees are just doing their jobs when asking customers for their preferred sandwich combination. Employees are not trying to confuse customers by saying "Mike's Way"; they are trying to maintain efficiency. If you are unfamiliar with a term, it is perfectly acceptable to ask. Most workers will likely be happy to explain, and most Jersey Mike's locations have signs in the ordering area explaining what "Mike's Way" means. Approaching the interaction with curiosity instead of assumptions keeps things friendly and efficient. Understanding Jersey Mike's specific lingo helps you get exactly what you want while allowing employees to keep the line moving smoothly.
5. Keep your distance from the glass barrier at Jersey Mike's
The glass barrier separating customers from the prep line serves several important purposes. It protects food from contamination, shields customers from sharp tools, and provides a clear boundary that helps employees work safely and efficiently. Despite this, employees frequently report customers leaning on the glass, resting personal items on it, or reaching over it to point at specific ingredients while ordering.
From a health perspective, this behavior introduces germs into an area where food is actively being prepared. From a safety standpoint, the glass is not designed to support weight. If it were to crack or shatter, it could cause injuries to the customer leaning on it and contaminate all the ingredients behind it. There is also the issue of distraction. Employees work with sharp slicers, knives, and hot equipment. Sudden movements from customers reaching into their workspace can be startling and dangerous. Even if no accident occurs, the distraction breaks focus and slows down service. Not to mention, a customer reaching over while an employee is slicing could lead to customer injury as well.
Giving employees physical space shows respect for their work environment. Ordering verbally instead of pointing, keeping hands to yourself, and standing back from the counter all contribute to a safer, more efficient Jersey Mike's experience for everyone involved.
6. Place your entire Jersey Mike's order at once
Ordering sandwiches one at a time is another behavior that employees find especially frustrating. This often happens when a customer waits until the first sandwich is completely finished before announcing they want another one. While it may seem polite from the customer's perspective, it actually disrupts the workflow significantly and causes your sandwiches to take longer to prepare.
Jersey Mike's assembly process is designed around efficiency. When employees know how many sandwiches are in an order upfront, they can slice meats in batches, prepare bread simultaneously, and plan their movements accordingly. Adding sandwiches mid-process forces workers to backtrack, rewash hands, change gloves, and reset their station.
This not only slows down the current order but also affects every customer waiting behind it. It can cause the line to stall, which can lead to possible tension building, and employees may feel pressure to recover lost time. Providing the full order at the beginning, even if the sandwiches have different customizations, helps employees work smarter, not harder. Transparency makes the process smoother and faster for everyone involved, creating a better Jersey Mike's experience overall.
7. Be thoughtful about ordering at Jersey Mike's near closing time
Technically, customers are allowed to order food right up until a Jersey Mike's location closes. But employees consistently express frustration with last-minute orders, especially those placed just minutes before closing or submitted through mobile apps or by calling after cleanup has already begun.
Closing a Jersey Mike's store is not a simple task. It involves cleaning food areas, sanitizing surfaces, wrapping ingredients, restocking, and preparing the store for the next day. When a late order comes in, much of that work has to be undone and then repeated. Beyond the physical labor, there is an emotional component. Many employees are exhausted by the end of their shift and eager to go home. Some may be scheduled to open the store early the next morning. Seeing a new order pop up at the last minute can feel demoralizing.
Being considerate does not mean never ordering late. It means using discretion. If you are close to closing time, consider ordering something simple or choosing a different time to visit. Even a brief acknowledgment, such as apologizing for the late order or tipping the employees generously, can make a noticeable difference in how the interaction feels.
8. Do not assume the sandwich being made is yours at Jersey Mike's
During busy periods at Jersey Mike's, multiple sandwiches are often in progress at the same time. To customers, the process can look chaotic, with ingredients flying and several orders being assembled side by side. Employees report that customers frequently interrupt them to say a sandwich is being made incorrectly, only for it to turn out the sandwich was not theirs in the first place.
These interruptions can slow down service and create unnecessary tension between the customer and employee. Employees must stop what they are doing to explain the situation, reassure the customer, and regain their workflow. Being criticized for a mistake that has not happened can also take a toll on morale.
Trust is essential in a fast-casual food environment like Jersey Mike's. Employees are trained to keep track of multiple orders, even if it is not obvious from the customer's perspective. Waiting until your sandwich is actually handed to you before raising concerns helps avoid misunderstandings and keep the process moving efficiently.
9. Be aware of ingredient-heavy sandwich combinations like the #9 and #13 when ordering at Jersey Mike's
Certain Jersey Mike's sandwiches are notorious among employees for how much they strain the prep line, especially when ordered together. Some combinations, like number 9 and number 13, use nearly every cheese and meat in the serving case, which can force employees to restock mid-order. Restocking is not quick. It can involve slicing more meat, reorganizing the case, and sanitizing equipment. When this happens during a rush, the entire line slows down.
The issue becomes even more pronounced when these sandwiches are heavily customized or requested as gluten-free, adding extra steps and safety protocols. While customers are not expected to know the operational details of the kitchen, understanding that some orders are more demanding than others helps foster patience and empathy.
If you are ordering multiple ingredient-heavy subs, consider doing so during slower hours. Thoughtful timing can make a significant difference in how smoothly the Jersey Mike's store operates.
10. Avoid gluten-free orders during peak rushes when possible at Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's takes gluten-free preparation seriously, and employees are trained to follow strict protocols to prevent cross-contamination. Making a gluten-free sandwich requires cleaning surfaces, changing gloves, using separate tools, and working carefully to ensure safety.
During busy periods, these steps can bring the line to a standstill. Employees must pause all other sandwich-making to complete the gluten-free order correctly. This creates stress for workers and longer wait times for customers.
It is important to remember that employees are not resentful of gluten-free customers. The frustration comes from timing, not the request itself. Ordering gluten-free during off-peak hours allows staff to give the order the attention it deserves without overwhelming the workflow. Balancing accommodations like gluten-free sandwiches with efficiency during the store's busiest times ensures both safety and quality for customers, which ultimately benefits everyone at Jersey Mike's.
11. Don't overlook the Jersey Mike's desserts
When people think about Jersey Mike's, the focus is almost always on the subs. But what often gets forgotten is that Jersey Mike's actually has a surprisingly solid dessert lineup that both customers and employees quietly vouch for. Skipping dessert might save a few dollars, but it also means missing out on one of the easier wins on the Jersey Mike's menu.
Jersey Mike's cookies, in particular, have earned a lot of praise from regulars and workers alike. While they are not baked from scratch on-site, employees receive raw cookie dough and bake the cookies fresh in-store rather than pulling pre-baked cookies from a freezer. That extra step makes a noticeable difference. Customers on Reddit have described the cookies as warm, soft, and gooey, especially when grabbed shortly after baking. They are the kind of dessert that feels worth the extra money, rather than an afterthought tossed near the register or made for meal deals.
The Jersey Mike's brownies are worth checking out too. They are described positively by customers, with some even comparing the level of deliciousness to Subway's cookies, saying that Jersey Mike's does it better. Employees also recommend the gluten-free cookies as a nice dessert for customers who may not be able to have the other cookie and brownie options.