11 Rules You Should Always Follow When Eating At Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is often described as a fast-food spot or casual sandwich shop, but anyone who's gone during a lunch rush knows that label barely scratches the surface. Unlike traditional fast-food joints, Jersey Mike's operates almost entirely in the open. Customers stand at the prep line, watching as meats are sliced, bread is split and baked, toppings are layered, and sandwiches are wrapped for each order in real time. That transparency is part of the appeal, but it also means every interaction has a visible impact on how smoothly the store runs.

For employees, each shift is a constant balancing act. Workers must move quickly, remember dozens of details, maintain food safety standards, and communicate clearly with coworkers and customers, all while standing for hours. When the store is busy, even small disruptions can snowball into delays, mistakes, and mounting stress. Over the years, Jersey Mike's employees have shared consistent feedback about customer behaviors that make their jobs harder than necessary. Most workers understand that customers do not intentionally cause problems. Instead, the issues usually stem from misunderstandings, lack of awareness, or habits that seem harmless from the customer side of the counter.

This article is not about laying down hard rules or suggesting anyone should be banned for ordering "incorrectly." Instead, think of these as courtesy-based best practices that show consideration for the people making your food and the customers waiting. Following certain guidelines when ordering Jersey Mike's menu items helps keep service fast, accurate, and far more pleasant for everyone involved.