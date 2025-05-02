Jersey Mike's Ordering Mistakes You Don't Want To Make
Nobody wants to make mistakes when spending their hard-earned lettuce on fast food, especially when there are so many ways to get things right. Ordering at Jersey Mike's is a process that can be littered with pitfalls and perils that lead to a dining experience that's less than optimal. Not tricking out your sandwich with the ultimate in toppings, taking the wrong approach to racking up bonus points incorrectly, waiting until the last minute to pick your sub ... there are so many ways for a visit to this popular sandwich shop to go wrong. You need a treasure map just to make sure you get in on as much good stuff as possible.
Even if you're a frequent visitor, you may be missing out on some grand dining adventures that lead to serious rewards — features that make Jersey Mike's already good sandwiches even better. But without knowing some of the most common mistakes that patrons make, how do you even know what you could be passing up? This collection of the biggest mistakes customers make when ordering the most popular items at Jersey Mike's will clue in on some of the most frequent faux pas and common miscalculations that can be easily avoided to maximize your enjoyment and help you keep your Mike's moments from being "sub"-par.
Not piling up on free toppings
If you have a chance to request a garden's worth of vegetables and a bottle full of squeeze condiments to gloss up your Jersey Mike's sandwich, why would you not seize the opportunity with both hands? Maybe it's because you never realized that extra servings of most of these items are free — within reason, of course. Skimping on the stack-up that could give your standard menu arrangement a customized feel is one of the most obvious mistakes made by more modest fast food shoppers who hate to make trouble. In reality, it's no trouble all; it's actually part of the Mike's magic.
Obviously, there are paid toppings that tend to overlap with the freebies; extras of premium items like pepperoni, cheese, avocado, and additional meat come at a cost. And your sandwich is likely to have a set of toppings that come as a standard part of the order, which might make doubling up feel like overkill. But as long as you know which garden-variety toppings you can stack sky-high and you're prepared to ask for extras of the ones you love most, you can dream up a refreshing combo as big as your appetite.
Not sharing larger orders with your fast foodie friends
Maybe your dining funds are a little tight this week, or maybe you're just not hungry for that ginormous sandwich you're usually capable of stuffing in your gullet. Don't make the mistake of missing out on saving funds for a little less Jersey Mike's when you could easily pal up with your sandwich-loving besties and split the bill for a larger creation that can save you money while keeping you and your cohort nice and satisfied. With mini subs priced around the $8 mark, sharing a regular or a wrap for $9.95 will make your meal much more affordable.
Does this mean you'll have to coordinate your sandwich choice with someone who may not share your tastes? It certainly does, which is why it's best to know ahead of time who's coming with you and what they like from the Jersey Mike's menu. Once you're both clear on what you're getting, it's simply a matter of ordering one sandwich to split and doubling up on the chips and sodas. Suddenly, you have a little more sandwich in the bag, possibly for less money than you would have spent ordering on your own, and your friend gets the same great deal. Whether you share a table onsite or take your food home and eat it on your own is a problem you'll have to solve on your own.
Forgetting to join the Birthday Club
Everybody deserves something a little special on their birthday, and at Jersey Mike's customers who sign up for the Birthday Club get more than just a little something. The annual celebration of your first appearance on the planet gets you a free sub, wrap, or bowl when your birthday rolls around, provided you've made a qualifying purchase within the last year. It's a thoughtful way to make sure that customers devoted enough to offer their contact information receive something worthwhile in the exchange. It's also a tricky technique to get eaters in the door to celebrate their big day and cash in on sales of chips, sides, and drinks to go with the freebie.
Being a part of the birthday brigade means creating a MyMike's account, which you can access either online or through the app on your preferred digital device. If you've made the qualifying purchase, you'll find 72 Shore Points hitting your account, the right amount for ordering your birthday entrée. And when your birthday comes back around next year, you'll get a notification a week prior that lets you know you're in for another celebratory sub. You can make it an annual event and try a different sub each time.
Misunderstanding the meaning of Mike's Way
Similar to In-N-Out Burger's well-known "Animal Style" status (fast food code for "fry that burger up with mustard and put some onions on it, stat!"), asking for your sandwich to be prepared Mike's Way is shorthand for a specialty arrangement that keeps you from having to ask for a whole array of toppings and dressings one at a time. Think of it as ordering your sandwich in a speakeasy that everyone has access to, but only the cool kids in the know can truly take to the max. And now, you're on the inside track. Way to go, cool kid!
So what sorts of exciting things occur when you order your sandwich using the secret passphrase? You get a plethora of perky veggies that includes lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, as well as an olive oil blend, red wine vinegar, and spices to dress your delicious dish up in authentic deli style. And you can apply it to any item on the menu for a speedier sweep through the assembly line. It's a slick way to get a slew of savory flavors into your sandwich life without having to remember what's on the list. As long as you like what it comes with, Mike's Way is the right way.
Overlooking the benefits of using the Jersey Mike's app
The prevalence of fast food apps that hook users with special deals and loyalty programs hits Jersey Mike's in a way you don't want to miss out on. Why wouldn't you download one more app that helps you decide on what you want ahead of time while tempting you with in app-only promotions and secret specials? The app links to MyMike's program, which tracks all of your purchases to keep your benefits rolling in as you dine. Think of it as a digital deal concierge working away in the background.
These goodies and giveaways are similar to what the other restaurant apps offer, things like customized coupons based on your purchasing habits to get your mouth watering in the right direction, as well as exclusive offers geared toward regular sub shoppers. It also has all the other bells and whistles you're used to, features like online ordering, sandwich customization, and access to delivery options that brings your food to you even when you're away from the homefront. With hyperlocal notifications popping up to let you know about juicy deals whenever they occur in your chosen shop, you won't miss out on a morsel.
Not ordering from the secret menu
If you've already worked your way through every order on the Jersey Mike's menu board, don't make the mistake of starting over again from the top and playing the greatest hits when you could be exploring a whole new set of possibilities by ordering from the Jersey Mike's secret menu instead. As with the grooviest eateries on the modern scene, the sub shop has a clandestine collection of customized orders that may not be part of the standard lineup, but they're waiting on the bench to rush in whenever anyone needs a sub for their ... well, for their usual sub.
If you're sure you'll forget what's on this hidden charter of fantastic finds, save a link to Jersey Mike's secret menu items and refer to it while placing your order. Pretty soon, you'll have your favorite sneaky picks memorized and will be ready for covert ordering without needing to know the secret sub sandwich handshake. A few of the premium creations you can opt in on: The Martian, a remix of a Super Sub using salami and pepperoni instead of ham and prosciutto; BBQ Beef, a roast beef sandwich slathered in sauce that goes by the numeric name #19; and the Secret Menu #99, a mashup of the chain's Chipotle and Big Kahuna cheese steak sandwiches.
Not saving cash by buying chips and bottled soda together
Maybe you're not hungry for an entire combo meal so you're just thinking of a sandwich for your Jersey Mike's purchase, or maybe you're cutting back on some of the more questionable elements in your dietary habits. But if you're being cash conscious with your fast food consumption, you could be making a big financial mistake by missing out on savings by buying chips and a bottle of soda as a unit to go with your super submarine. You're probably going to make a meal out of your basic sandwich anyway; why not go in armed with knowledge that helps you get a screaming deal in the process?
When deciding if Jersey Mike's or Subway is better for making your sandwich a bigger meal without zeroing out your bank balance, it's good to know that Jersey Mike's has a slightly more customizable concept of the combo meal. A bag of chips on its own will run you around $2, and a bottle of your preferred soda rings up at a little over $3, adding more than $5 to your already-sizable sandwich bill. Buying them as a set brings the total down to about $3.69, a substantial savings that keeps more money in your pocket for your next visit.
Thinking the kid's meal is only for kids
We've all had moments when just want a little something to eat but were shocked to discover the kid's menu was restricted to actual kids. It's enough to scare customers away from anything less than the smallest adult size orders. But Jersey Mike's doesn't force you into making a mistake by ordering more food than you actually want, letting you choose something from the kid's menu no matter what the date on your driver's license is. If your location offers a meal for the younger submarine sandwich fan that fits your appetite, why not take advantage of it?
So what can you find on the menu for junior submariners that might satisfy your trimmed-down appetite? Judging by the image on the menu, it's a miniature version of a sandwich and a fountain drink, with a chocolate chip cookie thrown in to satisfy your sweet tooth. The listing says it's recommended for children 8 and under, meaning smaller eaters probably won't fare well with the large sandwiches. But it says nothing about anyone older than that being prohibited from placing an order. This company is in the business of making money, after all; if it means letting you have a smaller portion, then by all means, it's worth asking for.
Calculating Shore Points on the app by dollars spent instead of size ordered
It's easy to misunderstand how Jersey Mike's Shore Points loyalty program works if you compare it to other restaurants' methods of tracking your purchases for future food credits. Where most of these programs reward you for every dollar spent, Jersey Mike's takes a different approach and rewards you for the size of the food you order instead. This is important to know when placing your order so you can maximize your point stacking. It's doubly important to know when you're planning on trading points for the food you have in mind.
Maybe you've noticed something tricky in this arrangement: Even by purchasing the right size for the points presented, you're still being herded into spending a certain amount of money before you can cash out for your big prize. Basically, you earn three points for a kid's meal, between four and six points for most subs, wraps, and bowls, and 12 points for a giant sub. You can refer to the terms and conditions online for more details to make sure you use the system to your advantage from the get-go.
Mistaking bacon for being a free add-on
Not everything behind the sneeze guard at Jersey Mike's is a topping served up as part of the sandwich you've ordered. Key among these elements are the smoky strips of bacon that may come as part of the original order but will definitely cost you if you choose to add more than the basic amount. Likewise, if you decide to incorporate this meaty mix-in into your non-bacon inclusive sandwich, expect to see a charge for it on your bill when you reach the register. It feels like one of the more shady things about the Jersey Mike's menu, but once you know what you're in for, you can make the most informed bacon decision possible.
Should you decide a few sizzling slices are worth the extra funds, you can expect to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.95 per serving. Of course, this is subject to change based on which state your Jersey Mike's is located in, as well as on the rate of inflation for bacon in general. If you're good with tossing out a few more coins for the privilege of extra flavor, then go for it.
Waiting to decide on your order after getting in line
To be direct about it, nobody likes to wait longer than necessary to place their order by waiting behind a patron who's made the mistake of not thinking about what they wanted before they approached the counter. With so many options shining in your starry sandwich hungry eyes, you could stand there for an hour making culinary calculations on which choices would suit both your hunger and your budget best. Meanwhile, the line behind you is extending like the queue for the Matterhorn at Disneyland, and nobody has a Fast Pass. They're all waiting for you to decide what you're chasing after, and they're all getting hangrier and hangrier by the minute. Come to think of it, you probably are too.
The best way to make this deliciously difficult decision is to consult the online menu before stepping up to the counter. You can do this from the comfort of your computer to minimize performance anxiety that may arise if you wait until you step through the doors. You can also tap into the app at any time, even once you're inside the shop, and make your selection prior to chatting up your sandwich artist. And of course, the easiest and most expeditious method is submitting your order electronically through the app or website. If you have a favorite order, your online account will store it for you for easy future reference.
Missing out on gluten-free and breadless options
It's easy to think of Jersey Mike's as a sandwich shop that provides sandwiches on premium bread filled with gluten, gluten, and more gluten. It is a natural element in the wheat used for most of the rolls in the shop, after all. But don't make the mistake of thinking every bread possibility contains gluten. There are actually several gluten-free possibilities that allow eaters on a restrictive program to join their friends on a Jersey Mike's excursion without risking a reaction.
Opting for a gluten-free roll is the most direct way to enjoy your favorite sandwich in its original form without the tricky protein included. To forgo bread altogether, skip the sandwich and order a Jersey Mike's bowl, which incorporates all the fillings and toppings from any sandwich on the board sans bread. You can decorate any option any way you like without having to worry about tricky ingredients bringing your Jersey Mike's enjoyment to a screeching halt. It's more than workable for keeping the good times rolling without the roll.