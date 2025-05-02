Jersey Mike's Ordering Mistakes You Don't Want To Make

Nobody wants to make mistakes when spending their hard-earned lettuce on fast food, especially when there are so many ways to get things right. Ordering at Jersey Mike's is a process that can be littered with pitfalls and perils that lead to a dining experience that's less than optimal. Not tricking out your sandwich with the ultimate in toppings, taking the wrong approach to racking up bonus points incorrectly, waiting until the last minute to pick your sub ... there are so many ways for a visit to this popular sandwich shop to go wrong. You need a treasure map just to make sure you get in on as much good stuff as possible.

Even if you're a frequent visitor, you may be missing out on some grand dining adventures that lead to serious rewards — features that make Jersey Mike's already good sandwiches even better. But without knowing some of the most common mistakes that patrons make, how do you even know what you could be passing up? This collection of the biggest mistakes customers make when ordering the most popular items at Jersey Mike's will clue in on some of the most frequent faux pas and common miscalculations that can be easily avoided to maximize your enjoyment and help you keep your Mike's moments from being "sub"-par.