I Tried And Ranked 8 Store-Bought Cream Cheese Brands, And This Was My Favorite

Cream cheese and I have a longstanding culinary love affair. It's a key feature in my family's favorite cupcakes — both stuffed into the middle of chocolate batter while baking, and in the luxurious cream cheese frosting on top. It's what sets apart a ho-hum bagel from a great one. And it's the base ingredient for a variety of dips and desserts, including Buffalo chicken dip and the best cheesecakes you can buy.

There are countless cream cheese products on store shelves these days. You can purchase the traditional blocks, buy it whipped for easy bagel spreadability, or find a variety of dairy-free alternatives. But when it comes to the core ingredient, is there really a big difference in quality from brand to brand of cream cheese?

I've been watching my grocery budget closely in recent months, and there can be a huge difference in price from generic blocks of cream cheese to the nationally distributed brand-name versions. With that in mind, I set out on a mission to compare eight cream cheese brands head-to-head to see which one is the best. I picked up several brands from various grocery stores in my area, and taste-tested each one in multiple ways to compare the flavor, texture, and more. I compared cream cheese blocks for this quest, since they tend to be the most versatile for spreading on breakfast carbs, baking, or blending into dips. While a few were very similar to each other, one stood out as the clear winner.