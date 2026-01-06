The Frozen Pot Pie Recall That Sent Over 100 People To The Hospital In 2007
Frozen foods are critical to many home kitchens. Convenience and reliability make them popular as sides or main courses. Unfortunately, the process of producing them exposes them to the same risks as many other processed foods, including potentially dangerous contamination. Food giant ConAgra learned this lesson firsthand in 2007 with an issue that led to a recall and the hospitalization of over 100 people.
The first signs of trouble emerged in the summer of 2007, when health authorities began to piece together a multi-state outbreak of 401 illnesses, later diagnosed as salmonellosis, a potentially serious gastrointestinal infection caused by Salmonella bacteria that often results in diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach pain. Roughly a third of these individuals, around 128 people, fell so seriously ill that they were hospitalized.
When health authorities investigated, they discovered the common link: Banquet brand frozen pot pies. This led to an October 2007 nationwide recall of all of the company's pot pies, including chicken, beef, and turkey, as well as pies produced at the same plant for store brands such as Albertson's, Kroger, Meijer, and Great Value.
User error, cross-contamination, or something else?
Later investigation revealed that over three-quarters of those who were sickened incorrectly cooked the pot pies in a microwave, with potentially unclear instructions perhaps linked to the illnesses. The exact source of contamination at the plant was never discovered, but a CDC report pointed to possibilities like uncooked crusts that weren't fully heated by home cooks, undercooked poultry, or cross-contamination with raw poultry ingredients.
At the time, the affected brands accounted for roughly 75% of the nation's value-priced pot pie market. Although the overall size of the recall isn't known, it no doubt ranks among the biggest chicken pot pie recalls in American history, alongside more recent ones like a nearly 12 million pound recall of products that included Atkins Crustless Chicken Pot Pie.
It's critical to recognize that food recalls are a fact of life in the modern world. Even when it comes to seemingly "safe" frozen food, it's vital to follow all manufacturer preparation directions and keep an eye out for potential recalls that might affect items in your freezer.