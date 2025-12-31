Recreate Ilya Rozanov's Tuna Melt From Heated Rivalry With This Store-Bought Ingredient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In case you've been living under a proverbial rock, people can't get enough of "Heated Rivalry," a hit HBO show based on a novel of the same name. The show details two professional hockey players – Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander — who tangle on and off the rink. Along with titillating viewers, "Heated Rivalry" has also been praised for fearlessly depicting an intense physical relationship between the two male characters. In one scene, Rozanov offers to make Hollander a sandwich in a rare moment of emotional intimacy (courtesy of YouTube). And while most of us would appreciate a food-based gesture of love, it's Rozanov's choice of food that has viewers talking.
In the scene, a shirtless Rozanov asks Hollander if he'd like a post-coital tuna melt before taking ingredients from the refrigerator. Going against the grain of a simple tuna melt recipe, Rozanov includes a container of Grillo's Pickles in his sandwich fixings, which are a brand of highly popular gourmet pickles made with a century-old recipe. Ingredients like mayo, provolone cheese, and canned tuna are definitely comforting, but they lack bold flavors. Introducing zesty dill pickles into the mix enhances the other ingredients, thanks to their briny acidity. In this case, you can dice the pickles and incorporate them into the tuna salad before assembling the sandwich.
What's so great about Grillo's Pickles? (And other ways to upgrade a tuna melt)
With a show as steamy as "Heated Rivalry," you can't blame viewers for focusing all of their attention on the electric relationship between characters Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams). However, Grillo's Pickles command the same kind of intense attention from consumers for their amazing flavor and satisfying crunchiness. Grillo's even made our list of the pickle brands with the highest quality ingredients, as they're made with fresh fixings and lack artificial colorings and additives.
Along with Grillo's Pickles, there are other ways to elevate a humble tuna melt when trying to impress a somewhat taciturn love interest (and athletic rival). If you're seeking a more complex, yet still tasty, flavor profile, consider adding kimchi to your tuna melt. This zesty staple of Korean cuisine will also create a more interesting crunch in the sandwich. When it comes to bread options, replacing sliced bread with flatbread or even an English muffin can take this recipe a little further. No matter what type of bread you choose, add some oil or butter before toasting to enhance the flavor and create a nice, crispy texture to complement the gooeyness of the cheese.