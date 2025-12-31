Recreate Ilya Rozanov's Tuna Melt From Heated Rivalry With This Store-Bought Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In case you've been living under a proverbial rock, people can't get enough of "Heated Rivalry," a hit HBO show based on a novel of the same name. The show details two professional hockey players – Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander — who tangle on and off the rink. Along with titillating viewers, "Heated Rivalry" has also been praised for fearlessly depicting an intense physical relationship between the two male characters. In one scene, Rozanov offers to make Hollander a sandwich in a rare moment of emotional intimacy (courtesy of YouTube). And while most of us would appreciate a food-based gesture of love, it's Rozanov's choice of food that has viewers talking.

In the scene, a shirtless Rozanov asks Hollander if he'd like a post-coital tuna melt before taking ingredients from the refrigerator. Going against the grain of a simple tuna melt recipe, Rozanov includes a container of Grillo's Pickles in his sandwich fixings, which are a brand of highly popular gourmet pickles made with a century-old recipe. Ingredients like mayo, provolone cheese, and canned tuna are definitely comforting, but they lack bold flavors. Introducing zesty dill pickles into the mix enhances the other ingredients, thanks to their briny acidity. In this case, you can dice the pickles and incorporate them into the tuna salad before assembling the sandwich.