Bruce Springsteen's Go-To New Jersey Diner Is Less Than A Mile Away From His Childhood Home
There is perhaps no modern rock star so inextricable from his hometown as Bruce Springsteen. "The Boss" has been a loud and proud New Jersey boy ever since he released his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J," In fact, the singer still resides in the area and often frequents the town where he grew up — including a few of his old favorite dining haunts. One of his go-tos is a no-frills spot called Roberto's Freehold Grill.
Located in a vintage, stainless steel structure dating back to 1947, the old-school diner has changed hands (and names) over the years, but it's always been a Main Street staple in the musician's native town of Freehold. While its current iteration, Roberto's, only opened in 2022, Springsteen was known to be a regular at its predecessor, Tony's.
Located less than a mile from one of Springsteen's childhood homes, the diner has become a staple for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Boss. Per the eatery's Facebook page, the musician has stopped into Roberto's a number of times. Over the course of those visits, he has shown a willingness to strike a pose with new owner Roberto Diaz, the restaurant's staff, and even excited fans. As recently as July 2025, Springsteen made an appearance with fellow New Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi.
Roberto's Freehold Grill is worth a visit for its food
There's no shortage of New Jersey hole-in-the-wall restaurants or foods that belong on your bucket list, but Roberto's Freehold Grill should definitely be on your list given its connection to the Boss. Open for breakfast and lunch, the nostalgic locale serves up a slew of greasy spoon staples, from omelettes, pancakes, and waffles to hamburgers, club sandwiches, and loaded fries.
Along with classic diner offerings, the menu includes a lineup of Mexcian bites like chilaquiles, tortas, taquitos, and quesadillas. There's also a breakfast dish paying homage to its most famous patron: the Boss Panini, featuring scrambled eggs, New Jersey's famous Trenton pork roll, tomato, and cheddar cheese on pressed ciabatta bread (served with home fries, of course).
Much to the delight of the locals, Roberto's seems to be keeping the location's nearly 80-year legacy alive via good fare, good people, and a welcoming environment. "Didn't disappoint. Breakfast sandwich was great. Nostalgia throughout. Still has a 1947 feel to it from when it originally opened," opined a reviewer on Yelp. "I've been going to this tiny little diner for years. It's a hidden gem, just ask the king, Bruce," shared another fan, who added, "Today I went for the chilaquiles verdes with eggs. I've had it before, I'll have it again. ... The staff is always pleasant and attentive. The atmosphere is a small homey diner vibe [--] but very good food!"