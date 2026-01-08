Bruce Springsteen's Go-To New Jersey Diner Is Less Than A Mile Away From His Childhood Home

There is perhaps no modern rock star so inextricable from his hometown as Bruce Springsteen. "The Boss" has been a loud and proud New Jersey boy ever since he released his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J," In fact, the singer still resides in the area and often frequents the town where he grew up — including a few of his old favorite dining haunts. One of his go-tos is a no-frills spot called Roberto's Freehold Grill.

Located in a vintage, stainless steel structure dating back to 1947, the old-school diner has changed hands (and names) over the years, but it's always been a Main Street staple in the musician's native town of Freehold. While its current iteration, Roberto's, only opened in 2022, Springsteen was known to be a regular at its predecessor, Tony's.

Located less than a mile from one of Springsteen's childhood homes, the diner has become a staple for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Boss. Per the eatery's Facebook page, the musician has stopped into Roberto's a number of times. Over the course of those visits, he has shown a willingness to strike a pose with new owner Roberto Diaz, the restaurant's staff, and even excited fans. As recently as July 2025, Springsteen made an appearance with fellow New Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi.