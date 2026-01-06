Kim Kardashian's Go-To Paris Restaurant And How Much It Costs To Eat There

As most foodies would agree, Paris is one of those cities where you can walk into any hole-in-the-wall eatery and walk out raving about your meal. If you're hoping to pair your dinner with stylish vibes and a possible celebrity sighting, you'll want to book a table at Ferdi. Although the restaurant has been a staple amongst the French fashion crowd since it opened in 2004, it began to garner global buzz in the 2010s after frequent visits by reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian. It's no doubt one of her absolute favorite stops in Paris, as she seems to make a pilgrimage whenever she's in town. Along with Kardashian, the spot is a regular haunt of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid.

Despite her number one food rule being to eat as clean as possible, Kardashian has publicly shared her love for the restaurant's churros, which are served with a decadent hot chocolate dipping sauce (hey, Kardashian is known to make exceptions when the occasion is right). But the real pièce de résistance at this Parisian hot spot is, of course, its famous cheeseburger. Dubbed the Mac Ferdi, the burger is widely considered one of the best in France. It's made with a juicy beef patty, melty cheese, fried and raw onions, pickles, mustard, and the establishment's "special sauce." Diners can also request to have it topped with bacon and a fried egg. It's all served between a classic seeded bun — a nod to its inspiration, le Big Mac.