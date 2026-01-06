Kim Kardashian's Go-To Paris Restaurant And How Much It Costs To Eat There
As most foodies would agree, Paris is one of those cities where you can walk into any hole-in-the-wall eatery and walk out raving about your meal. If you're hoping to pair your dinner with stylish vibes and a possible celebrity sighting, you'll want to book a table at Ferdi. Although the restaurant has been a staple amongst the French fashion crowd since it opened in 2004, it began to garner global buzz in the 2010s after frequent visits by reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian. It's no doubt one of her absolute favorite stops in Paris, as she seems to make a pilgrimage whenever she's in town. Along with Kardashian, the spot is a regular haunt of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid.
Despite her number one food rule being to eat as clean as possible, Kardashian has publicly shared her love for the restaurant's churros, which are served with a decadent hot chocolate dipping sauce (hey, Kardashian is known to make exceptions when the occasion is right). But the real pièce de résistance at this Parisian hot spot is, of course, its famous cheeseburger. Dubbed the Mac Ferdi, the burger is widely considered one of the best in France. It's made with a juicy beef patty, melty cheese, fried and raw onions, pickles, mustard, and the establishment's "special sauce." Diners can also request to have it topped with bacon and a fried egg. It's all served between a classic seeded bun — a nod to its inspiration, le Big Mac.
The cost of eating at Ferdi is surprisingly reasonable
The cozy bistro in the 1st arrondissement boasts a warm, homey interior decked out in photographs, toys, knick-knacks, and other eclectic decor, some of it straight from the childhood toy box of the owners' son, Ferdinand, for whom the eatery is named. In 2007, the husband-and-wife team behind Ferdi, Jacques and Alicia Fontanier, described their intent to keep the place "strictly non chichi" (via The New York Times), and while its dimly lit atmosphere and red velvet accents do nod somewhat to its swanky clientele, you might be surprised to learn that its menu full of French comfort food (with Spanish, Greek, and Venezuelan influences) is actually priced quite reasonably.
The bucket list-worthy cheeseburger costs just under $19 (or around $22 with all the fixings) — pricier than your average patty, sure, but not a shocking leap from what a good burger will cost you at a sit-down restaurant in any big city (in fact, compared to some burgers in NYC, it's actually quite a steal). Pair it with Ferdi's equally coveted mac and cheese for just $14 more.
Salads average at around $14, while tapas-style sharing plates will run you about $35 — that comes out to around $7 each if you're splitting it with a group of five. As for Kardashian's beloved churros? Complete with dipping sauce, they cost a bit under $12. All in all, a meal at this buzzy bistro will run each diner roughly $45 (given that you're conservative on the wine front) — not bad for a chance to rub elbows with A-listers.