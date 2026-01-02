Holly Ramsay Defends Chef Gordon After Wedding Speech Controversy
Holly Ramsay‑Peaty, the 26-year-old influencer and one of the six children of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, recently married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on December 27 at Bath Abbey. Chef Ramsay was gushing over his daughter and only had warm praise for the newlywed couple — but with his famous, fiery personality, his speech also included a subtle stab at his new son-in-law's estranged family.
For context, Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, was uninvited to the event, and his father was told he could attend only from the back of the church; he declined. This is due to a family feud amongst the Peatys, which appears to be due to Caroline's frustration with Adam being influenced by a celebrity family. Only Adam's sister, Bethany, was present from his immediate family, and she was one of Holly's bridesmaids.
According to The Sun, in Ramsay's speech, he made a remark about Adam's parents, suggesting that his wife Tana would "be a good mum to them both" adding, "shame you don't have the same" to Holly, referring to the fact that she would not have the support of Adam's family.
Reaction to Ramsay's comment
While the commentary may seem cruel or unnecessary, Holly Ramsay didn't seem phased. In fact, she and Adam happily toasted after the speech, defending her dad and describing her feelings to British Vogue in a photo caption by writing, "Listening to dad's speech, looking around the room and feeling overwhelmed with the love and the happiness on our guests' faces."
After all, it is her day, and certainly not the time to be focusing on her husband's family drama. Given Chef Ramsay's notorious attitude and anger on TV, it's not so surprising that he made a comment like this in front of all the wedding guests. While some might consider Ramsay's comment inappropriate, the majority of his speech was focused on his love for the couple. At the end of the day, he was vocalizing his support for them.
The moment may have created some social media and internet commotion, but it's not the first time Ramsay has gotten involved in public feuds. Adam has since changed his social media surname to Ramsay Peaty. Some of the Peaty family drama has taken place via Instagram comments, so this is a move that seems to be reinforcing his distance from his family.