Holly Ramsay Defends Chef Gordon After Wedding Speech Controversy

Holly Ramsay‑Peaty, the 26-year-old influencer and one of the six children of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, recently married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on December 27 at Bath Abbey. Chef Ramsay was gushing over his daughter and only had warm praise for the newlywed couple — but with his famous, fiery personality, his speech also included a subtle stab at his new son-in-law's estranged family.

For context, Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, was uninvited to the event, and his father was told he could attend only from the back of the church; he declined. This is due to a family feud amongst the Peatys, which appears to be due to Caroline's frustration with Adam being influenced by a celebrity family. Only Adam's sister, Bethany, was present from his immediate family, and she was one of Holly's bridesmaids.

According to The Sun, in Ramsay's speech, he made a remark about Adam's parents, suggesting that his wife Tana would "be a good mum to them both" adding, "shame you don't have the same" to Holly, referring to the fact that she would not have the support of Adam's family.