Can You Really Add Another Person To Your Costco Membership?

If you're a Costco member taking advantage of wholesale deals, you might wonder if you can share those membership benefits with others. The standard membership costs $65, and the executive is $135. So it wouldn't make much sense for households to pay this fee twice. Luckily, you can add someone to your Costco membership, but there are clear rules around who can be included and how it works.

Here's how it works: Every paid Costco membership comes with one free Household Card. That means the primary cardholder can add one person at no extra cost. This second user gets all the same benefits, including their own physical card, a membership number, and full access to Costco warehouses. If you have a Business Membership, you can add up to six people for $65 per card.

Adding someone is simple if they qualify. You can do it online through your Costco account or in person at the membership desk. The second cardholder will need to show a government-issued photo ID, and Costco will take their picture on the spot.