This Is The Best Store-Bought Frozen Pie, Hands Down
If there's one type of sweet treat that fits the criteria for comfort food, it's most definitely pie. Flaky crusts, sweet fillings, and flavors that never fail to bring on the nostalgia — this dessert can remind you of the holiday season or take you back to breezy summer evenings. While it's hard to beat the taste and quality of a homemade pie, you might be surprised by how many store-bought versions come pretty close. If you're in search of the crème de la crème of grocery store pies — and one with a better-than-fresh shelf life — you'll want to head to the frozen section and go straight for Edwards Key Lime Pie.
In Mashed's ranking of the best (and worst) freezer aisle pies, Edwards' take on the iconic Florida favorite came in at No. 1. Our reviewer raved that the creation offers a "puckeringly bright and sweet lime flavor" courtesy of real Key West lime juice, while the ideal touch of lemon rounds out the taste. And the filling? Soft yet sturdy, with a texture so creamy it rivals the whipped topping.
Edwards Key Lime pie is a cult favorite among shoppers
On the whole, Edwards frozen pies are as impressive as some freshly made creations. The brand's Key lime flavor, in particular, seems to have quite the cult following among passionate pie lovers on the internet, with plenty of Reddit threads filled with praise for it.
One Redditor was shocked by the deliciousness of the dessert and how much it looked like the photo on the packaging. In response another user wrote, "People in my home town rave about two bakeries. Their key lime is $24 to $28. Edwards still better than them at [a] better price." In another thread, someone who claims to actually own a bakery said that they prefer to buy an Edwards Key Lime pie whenever they want to enjoy some at home but don't want to spend the time and energy making it from scratch.
Considering that Edwards' version of the treat is made with real Key lime juice and whipped cream rosettes (without artificial dyes or high fructose corn syrup), it makes sense that the pie stands apart from its premade competitors due to its refreshingly tart but balanced taste. Even its crust is worth writing home about: a yummy cookie crumb that strikes the perfect ratio of crust to filling. It took home our gold medal, and we bet it would win over discerning Floridians.