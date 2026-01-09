This Is The Best Store-Bought Frozen Pie, Hands Down

On the whole, Edwards frozen pies are as impressive as some freshly made creations. The brand's Key lime flavor, in particular, seems to have quite the cult following among passionate pie lovers on the internet, with plenty of Reddit threads filled with praise for it.

One Redditor was shocked by the deliciousness of the dessert and how much it looked like the photo on the packaging. In response another user wrote, "People in my home town rave about two bakeries. Their key lime is $24 to $28. Edwards still better than them at [a] better price." In another thread, someone who claims to actually own a bakery said that they prefer to buy an Edwards Key Lime pie whenever they want to enjoy some at home but don't want to spend the time and energy making it from scratch.

Considering that Edwards' version of the treat is made with real Key lime juice and whipped cream rosettes (without artificial dyes or high fructose corn syrup), it makes sense that the pie stands apart from its premade competitors due to its refreshingly tart but balanced taste. Even its crust is worth writing home about: a yummy cookie crumb that strikes the perfect ratio of crust to filling. It took home our gold medal, and we bet it would win over discerning Floridians.