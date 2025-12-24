11 Grocery Store Frozen Pies Ranked Worst To Best

Pies might get the most attention around Thanksgiving, but the truth is, they can (and should) be enjoyed year-round. Even if your preference is just classic apple or pumpkin, you can find what you're looking for in the grocery store's frozen dessert section whenever the mood strikes. And if you're looking to branch out — or enjoy something that isn't entirely in-season — there are plenty of options for just about every pie palate.

Some might think that a grocery store frozen pie is the effortless alternative to making a pie from scratch, but that's only partially true. Sure, you don't have to collect ingredients, make pie dough, or mix any fillings together. However, many frozen pies still have to be baked before they can be enjoyed. This can take up to an hour in the oven, plus several more to cool and set enough to serve. Flavors such as chocolate satin, banana cream, and key lime come fully prepared, but still need time to thaw before serving — which can also take several hours depending on the type of pie you've chosen.

To help choose your next favorite pie, we tasted 11 different grocery store frozen pies from five widely available nationwide brands. After sampling pies filled with fruit, cream, and custard, here's how they all ranked from worst to best. Read until the end to learn about our full pie-judging process.