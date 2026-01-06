Where To Find The Best Crab Cakes In Maryland
The abundance of fresh blue crabs off Maryland's shores for much of the year means it's easy to find any number of restaurants slinging crab legs, crispy fried soft shell crabs, and crab cakes galore. I've lived in the Northeast for most of my life and vacation frequently in Maryland, which means I have a healthy appreciation for Old Bay seasoning — and an excellent crab cake.
Whether you find them in a hole-in-the-wall shack or an upscale restaurant, good crab cakes will share similar features. They will ideally be made with jumbo lump crab — the biggest chunks you can harvest — so that each bite of the cakes are full of succulent, slightly sweet crab meat. They will also be low in "filler": the panko bread crumbs, mayo, and egg needed to bind the crab cake together. A minimal amount is normally necessary for the crab cakes to hold their shape during cooking, but when you put your fork into them, you should pull away with chunks of crab, not soggy clumps of breadcrumbs.
While crab cake recipes are fairly easy to make on your own, it can also be easy to make some crab cake mistakes, too. If you'd rather let the experts cook your crab cake to perfection, here are some Maryland restaurants that offer crab cakes a cut above the rest. Several even deliver their crab cakes nationwide, if a crab cake craving strikes from across the country.
Woody's Crab House (North East)
You'll eat off of butcher block paper at this rustic but charming restaurant, located in the heart of a former fishing village in North East. Many of the recipes from Woody's come from families who call the village home. The restaurant is famous for its generous portions of any number of popular entrees, but Woody's gets a lot of love from repeat patrons for its crab cakes.
Woody's menu features a crab cake dinner with one cake and two sides for $26, or two cakes and sides for $40. You can also find any number of crab cake combos with other seafood or surf n' turf options. Woody's recommends trying crab cakes broiled rather than fried for the best experience, but if you want to try a fried option, the restaurant also offers six fried crab balls as an appetizer. Sign me up.
Reviewers say Woody's crab cakes are some of the best they've ever had, with several making repeat trips to the restaurant. They also note the exceptional and friendly service. I've personally eaten at Woody's several times, and have never had a bad meal or experience.
(410) 287-3541
29 S. Main St, North East, MD 21901
Koco's Pub (Baltimore)
The adjectives are plentiful — and complimentary — when people talk about the colossal size of the crab cakes coming out of the Koco's Pub kitchen. One fan on Facebook called them "hefty," and encouraged anyone from their area in Pennsylvania to make the trip to try them. A Baltimore Sun reviewer called them "Goliath." Weighing in at 11 whole ounces (very little of which is filler, mind you), these crab cakes have a dedicated following for good reason.
Koco's is frequently in the conversation about where to find the best crab cakes in the Baltimore area, and was voted a runner-up in the Baltimore Sun's 2025 reader poll. In a city devoted to blue crab and crab cakes, that's not a bad showing at all. The original platter at Koco's comes with fries, lettuce and tomato, and sells for market price — which at the time of writing is about $48. That's not a cheap meal by any means, but given it's veering toward a pound of hand-picked crab, reviewers say the value is there. Other reviewers say Koco's has the best crab cakes in all of Baltimore, if not the state.
(410) 426-3519
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214
Boatyard Bar & Grill (Annapolis)
Annapolis knows its seafood — it's hard not to when you're known for being home to the U.S. Naval Academy and sitting directly on the Chesapeake Bay. And for the past 20 years and counting, the good people of Annapolis have voted the Boatyard Bar & Grill as having the best crab cakes in the area. That trend continued in 2025, with Boatyard once again winning the "best crab cake" category in the Best of Annapolis awards.
Boatyard gets a lot of love on Reddit for its "all killer, no filler" crab cakes, as the restaurant refers to them on its website, which sell at market price in a variety of platters and combos. Boatyard is "bucket list worthy," according to one Google reviewer, and another says they travel from Delaware once a month for the crab cakes and overall casual atmosphere of the restaurant.
If you have a hankering for Boatyard's crab cakes and you're not in the area, you can splurge for delivery via Goldbelly. Four crab cakes will arrive at your door starting at $160, with a variety of other orders as well.
(410) 216-6206
400 Fourth St, Annapolis, MD 21403
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar (Parkville)
Pappas now has four physical locations and a carryout center as well, but the original Pappas restaurant has its roots in Parkville. The family-owned restaurants specialize in steaks and pastas, but are on the map primarily for the delectable crab cakes that draw fans from far and wide.
Pappas is frequently mentioned in conversations online for one of the best restaurants to find high-quality crab cakes, and it's backed up by locals who know the area well. In 2025, Pappas was named the top restaurant for crab cakes in a Baltimore Sun reader poll, and considering more than 47,000 people cast a vote, that's no easy feat.
Reviewers say the 8-ounce crab cakes feature all lump crab meat with little filler, and you can expect excellent service and value. A standard entree features one crab cake and two sides for $30.99, or two crab cakes for $54.99. If you're looking for the more casual crab sandwich, that plus fries will cost you $29.99. One Google reviewer visiting Maryland said the first bite of their crab cake showed why they received so many recommendations to give Pappas a try — and said that even a detour of an hour on a road trip would be worth it for the food.
(410) 661-4357
1725 Taylor Ave. Parkville, MD 21234
Jerry's Place (Prince Frederick)
Jerry's Place is technically a retirement gig for Jerry Gainey, who successfully ran Jerry's Seafood in Lanham after getting his start in the food business by selling jars of oysters out of his car. He retired to southern Maryland and the Prince Frederick area, and opened Jerry's Place when retirement became a little too ho-hum.
The original Jerry's Seafood was renowned for its crab cakes, and Jerry's Place continues that tradition. "Every MD town has a restaurant claiming 'best crab cakes.' But only Jerry's is that Place," one reviewer wrote on Google. Others say the friendly service is exceptional — most patrons continue to get personal check-ins from Jerry himself.
Other reviewers say the knowledge of excellent seafood shines through at Jerry's Place: You won't find cartilage in the crab thanks to expert hand-picking skills, and there's no filler to be found. The Junior crab cake platter is listed on the menu for $39.95. If you're feeling ready to share, the restaurant also offers the Grand-Dad Crabcake, a 16-ounce monstrosity that is meant for two or three people and costs $74.95.
(410) 535-3242
1541 Solomon's Island Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Captain's Galley Crab Cake Shack (Ocean City)
If you're vacationing in Ocean City, those in the know say you'd be making a mistake to miss out on this takeout restaurant in West Ocean City. It's no longer on the water — customers still bemoan the closing of the original location near the harbor — but Captain's Galley says it's still serving the same crab cake recipe that customers love, passed down through three generations.
Reviews are overwhelmingly positive for the Captain's crab cakes, though they say that since the location has a small footprint, there are only a few tables available for eating in the restaurant. You're likely to have a better experience if you expect to order carryout. "This place has the best crab cakes we've ever had," one Google reviewer wrote. "Not just a little better, incredible crab cakes. Every bite has another massive chunk of crab meat in it." Other reviewers say the texture and seasoning on the crab cakes is just right, and that once you've had crab cakes from Captain's Galley, it will be hard to replicate elsewhere in the area.
The crab cake platters are listed for market price on the menu, but the pickup menu online shows a 5-ounce cake with a baked potato and house salad for $26 at the time of writing. You can also order crab cakes for delivery via the restaurant's website if you're not in the area.
(410) 213-2253
9936 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Unit 401, Ocean City, MD 21842
Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes (Abingdon)
A pizzeria and excellent crab cake restaurant might not be the same thing in your mind, but at Box Hill, it's a combination that works over and over again. Box Hill is also one of the few restaurants on the list that makes a bold claim: These crab cakes are made with 100% Maryland blue crab meat.
While that might seem like a no-brainer, it's actually not a given — or even all that common. Authentic Maryland blue crab meat can be prohibitively costly, and several popular restaurants in a 2019 Baltimore Sun article admitted that their crab comes from Florida or global sources in order to keep costs in check.
Box Hill also offers a variety of menu options for most budgets. A 4-ounce crab cake costs $18.99, while the 8-ounce platters with various sides cost around $30, or around $55 for two crab cakes and sides. Reviewers say the crab cakes are consistently high-quality and throw around superlatives like "best in Maryland," "legendary," and "phenomenal." Others choose to have them shipped to far-off destinations, and rave about the quality they arrive in. In 2025, Box Hill was a runner-up in the Baltimore Sun reader poll for where to find the best crab cakes, and has won the Best of Harford County's crab cake category every single year since 2015.
(410) 515-3662
2915 Emmorton Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009
Fratelli's Italian & Seafood (Hampstead)
Fratelli's might share its seafood glory with specialty Italian dishes on the menu, but don't let that fool you into thinking these crab cakes are second-rate. Repeat diners on Reddit swear that Fratelli's crab cakes hold up to several other favorites on this list, including the famed version from Box Hill. Though the restaurant technically has two locations with one in Middletown, the Hampstead location gets the most love online.
Diners say the zero-filler crab cakes are big enough to feed two people — if you feel like sharing. (If you don't, we won't blame you.) Others who claim they don't even like crab cakes — and honestly, we can't possibly understand — say they were converted with the high-quality version they enjoyed at Fratelli's.
Reviewers were slightly torn about the level of seasoning in the cakes: Some said they would have preferred a touch more Old Bay, while others said the light hand with the spices allowed the sweetness of the fresh crab meat to shine through. Regardless, reviewers were unanimous that you'll receive generous portions at Fratelli's, with some comparing the crab cake (market price) to a softball.
(410) 374-0909
2315 A Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074
G&M Restaurant (Linthicum)
I've never seen a restaurant pop up in online conversation so frequently for its crab cakes like I did for G&M. Given that it's less than a 10-minute drive from the BWI airport, perhaps it's because it's easy for travelers to stop by and try Maryland's signature dish. Regardless of the reason, you can't talk about Maryland crab cakes and omit G&M from the thread.
The seafood restaurant has more than 14,000 reviews and counting — more than 5,000 of which are devoted to singing praises for the restaurant's crab cakes. Diners say the portions are generous and the crab cakes are often the best they've tried, with just enough filler to hold the large cakes together. G&M was also a 2025 runner-up in the Baltimore Sun's reader poll for best crab cake. Diners can choose from the crab cake sandwich ($19) or the platter with a single or double crab cake ($31 or $59, respectively). If you're not close enough to visit in person, G&M also ships crab cakes overnight to all 50 states.
(410) 636-1777
804 Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Faidley Seafood
Faidley's and its host, Lexington Market, both have historic roots in the Baltimore area. Lexington Market began in 1782 and has been operating ever since. Faidley's opened a spot inside the market in 1886, and has been building its reputation for quality seafood for over a century — including its famed crab cakes. In fact, Faidley's was even commissioned to develop a crab cake recipe for the crews of the U.S. space shuttle in partnership with Old Bay, though NASA eventually scrapped the plans for a seafood dinner in space.
Faidley's was a clear winner in the Baltimore Sun's 2019 review roundup of area restaurants, saying the restaurant's crab cakes were fresher tasting than any others they tried and were perfectly shaped and cooked. Other diners agree, saying Faidley's is the cornerstone of Lexington Market and worth a trip by itself. Customers praise the crab cakes for being creamy and cooked to order, and that portions are generous despite the steep cost. (The crab cakes are listed at market price in the restaurant, with one reviewer in 2025 saying they paid $31.95 for a platter with one crab cake and two sides.) If you're in the market for crab cake delivery, Faidley's also overnights crab cake orders to the continental U.S.
(410) 727-4898
119 N Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Edgewater Restaurant (Edgewater)
This spot southeast of Annapolis gets love online for its rustic charm and high-quality crab cakes. The restaurant still features an old-school salad bar, which visitors love, and diners say the quality and value of the food is top-notch — especially when it comes to the crab cakes. "This will forever be my crabcake place," one reviewer wrote on Google.
Repeat patrons say the family-owned business adds to the charm of the visit. Edgewater has been operating for 77 years over five generations, and continues to serve up delectable crab cakes through it all. The restaurant offers a variety of crab cake options, including two jumbo lump cakes for $42.95, or one for $24.95. "This was the very best crab cake I've had in years. The ratio of crab meat vs batter is ridiculous. It's barely any batter to hold it together," another Google reviewer wrote.
(410) 956-3202
148 Mayo Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037
Jimmy's Famous Seafood (Baltimore)
If you need options for your crab cake dining experience, Jimmy's has them. The brand has a sit-down restaurant, catering options, a food truck in the Baltimore area, and a plethora of shipping options if you're not in the area — or want to generously send crab cakes to a friend.
Jimmy's gets a lot of press thanks to its head chef and owner, Antonios "Tony" Minadakis, who grew up helping his father in the Jimmy's kitchen. Minadakis has made several TV appearances on The Food Network, which spread the word about the restaurant. According to reviewers who traveled from Illinois and North Carolina to taste Jimmy's crab cakes, the freshness and flavor of the crab cakes live up to the hype. Another Google reviewer describe it as a "magical" food experience, with high-quality options across the menu.
(410) 633-4040
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
How Maryland restaurants made our list for 'best crab cakes'
You could throw a stone and hit three crab cake restaurants when you're in the state of Maryland, so I had to narrow down the list somehow. Not all crab cakes are created equal, after all. I used some personal experience for eating at these restaurants when I could, and relied on frequent mentions on forums as a starting point for the list of the best places to find high-quality crab cakes. I looked to corroborate those mentions with online customer reviews and awards from area publications, as well.