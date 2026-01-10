This Is Burger King's Most Popular Menu Item

Founded in 1954, Burger King has been one of world's most popular fast food restaurants since the 1970s. The Burger King boom that happened back then is largely credited to the "Have it your way" campaign that encouraged diners to customize their orders. (The chain has tried, somewhat unsuccessfully, to change that slogan for years.) However, much of Burger Kings success is based on the popularity of one particularly beloved sandwich.

"The Whopper truly reigns King as our fan-favorite menu item, with its iconic flame-grilled flavor and customizable toppings making it a standout choice for decades," Burger King told Mashed. A timeless classic, the quarter-pound burger comes with lettuce tomato, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onion — all at just the right proportions — on a sesame seed bun. Plus, the smokey flame-broiled element really enhances that homestyle vibe. But the true beauty of the Whopper (and BK's hard to shake motto), is that you can dress it up any way you like. "Since 1957, Guests have been 'having it their way' by ordering their favorite takes on the classic Whopper sandwich ... There are more than 200,000 ways to customize a Whopper," a BK rep told us.