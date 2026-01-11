This Beloved NYC Eatery Has Been Attracting Celebrities For Nearly 100 Years (From Taylor Swift To Ernest Hemingway)
There are two things guaranteed to always be present somewhere in New York City: delicious food and celebrities. Some NYC restaurants, however, are just as famous as the celebrities that dine in them. Out of the bunch, there's Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village, which has hosted famed patrons for nearly 100 years.
Taylor Swift, arguably one of the biggest celebrities today, has been known to enjoy a meal at Minetta Tavern. Yet it's not just Swift that has eaten there. Old-school celebrities and current stars alike have sat down to dine at the Manhattan eatery. Actor Jerry Seinfeld, Brooke Shields, writer Jay McInerney, and musician Phoebe Bridgers (who ate there with Swift) have also been spotted there. And those are just some of the celebrities who have stopped by the restaurant in recent years. Back in the day, the likes of Ernest Hemingway, E.E. Cummings, Dylan Thomas, and many other artists and poets also frequented Minetta Tavern, so it's been a spot to see and be seen since it first opened in 1937.
Pricey burgers and more at celebrity haunt, Minetta Tavern
Minetta Tavern earned a spot on our list of the best burgers in New York City, so we bet Taylor Swift or Jerry Seinfeld orders one from time to time. Its Black Label Burger is an aged-beef patty topped with caramelized onions and served with a side of pommes frites — for $38. There's also the Minetta Burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions (also with a side of fries), which is a bit cheaper at $33. Elsewhere on the historic eatery's menu are moules frites, saffron risotto, and filet mignon sauce au poivre, all of which sound like good choices if a burger isn't what you crave. You can also partake in brunch, a popular NYC pastime, with classic dishes like eggs Benedict, croque monsieur, and a French omelette.
Minetta Tavern is located on MacDougal Street. These days, it's owned by Keith McNally, the restaurateur who's also behind other NYC institutions like Balthazar and Morandi. On Minetta Tavern's official website, it describes itself as a "Parisian steakhouse meets classic New York City tavern," which makes sense considering the menu offerings that celebrities like Swift go here to order. Is Italian food more of your thing? Here's the lowdown on Carbone, the popular NYC Italian restaurant that is loved by the rich and famous, and it's not far from Minetta Tavern.