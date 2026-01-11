This Beloved NYC Eatery Has Been Attracting Celebrities For Nearly 100 Years (From Taylor Swift To Ernest Hemingway)

There are two things guaranteed to always be present somewhere in New York City: delicious food and celebrities. Some NYC restaurants, however, are just as famous as the celebrities that dine in them. Out of the bunch, there's Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village, which has hosted famed patrons for nearly 100 years.

Taylor Swift, arguably one of the biggest celebrities today, has been known to enjoy a meal at Minetta Tavern. Yet it's not just Swift that has eaten there. Old-school celebrities and current stars alike have sat down to dine at the Manhattan eatery. Actor Jerry Seinfeld, Brooke Shields, writer Jay McInerney, and musician Phoebe Bridgers (who ate there with Swift) have also been spotted there. And those are just some of the celebrities who have stopped by the restaurant in recent years. Back in the day, the likes of Ernest Hemingway, E.E. Cummings, Dylan Thomas, and many other artists and poets also frequented Minetta Tavern, so it's been a spot to see and be seen since it first opened in 1937.