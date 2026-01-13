Can You Return Food To Sam's Club?
Warehouse clubs that require memberships to shop often have generous return policies that draw in customers. Sam's Club is a prime example of a grocery store chain with the best return policy. Indeed, the members-only warehouse allows customers to return most items at any time, including food.
Like Costco, Sam's Club offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee that states, "If you're a current member and not satisfied with a purchase made online or in club, we're happy to issue a refund or replace it, with a few exceptions." The few exceptions include items such as electronics, major appliances, and cell phones, which must be returned within a specific timeframe. Additionally, the return policy for items such as beer, wine, and spirits may vary by club.
All other items, including food, may be returned at any reasonable time. However, keep in mind that the store tracks returns and may revoke your membership if you abuse the policy. Sam's Club's membership terms and conditions state that it reserves the right to limit returns and that the reasonable timeframe is up to the store's discretion. Generally speaking, if you've purchased expired, rotten, or off-tasting food, the club will gladly refund your purchase.
Return policy for perishable items at Sam's Club
Sam's Club has a specific perishable item return policy that indicates it will refund or replace your perishables if you are not satisfied with the quality. This leaves some room for subjectivity, since "quality" can be interpreted as unexpired, unspoiled, or tasting good, depending on who you ask. Technically, there's no hard rule that says you can't return food you simply don't like, but, as pointed out previously, it's not something you will necessarily get away with several times in a short period.
To receive a refund for a perishable item purchased in-store, return to the store location where it was purchased with your receipt. Member Services can sometimes process returns without a receipt, but it could slow things down, as they'll need to search your purchase history. If you don't have your original receipt, you can usually print it from the Sam's Club website. This detail is part of what differentiates the return policies of Sam's Club and Costco.
For online orders, call customer service and provide your membership number and order number to process the refund, or request a refund at your local club. You do not need to return the perishable item to receive your refund. In fact, Sam's Club asks that you do not bring spoiled, expired, or opened food into the store. After finding out which wholesale club is cheaper: Sam's Club, Costco, or BJ's, return policies may be a big influence in where you shop.