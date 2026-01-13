Can You Return Food To Sam's Club?

Warehouse clubs that require memberships to shop often have generous return policies that draw in customers. Sam's Club is a prime example of a grocery store chain with the best return policy. Indeed, the members-only warehouse allows customers to return most items at any time, including food.

Like Costco, Sam's Club offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee that states, "If you're a current member and not satisfied with a purchase made online or in club, we're happy to issue a refund or replace it, with a few exceptions." The few exceptions include items such as electronics, major appliances, and cell phones, which must be returned within a specific timeframe. Additionally, the return policy for items such as beer, wine, and spirits may vary by club.

All other items, including food, may be returned at any reasonable time. However, keep in mind that the store tracks returns and may revoke your membership if you abuse the policy. Sam's Club's membership terms and conditions state that it reserves the right to limit returns and that the reasonable timeframe is up to the store's discretion. Generally speaking, if you've purchased expired, rotten, or off-tasting food, the club will gladly refund your purchase.