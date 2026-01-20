The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's pie has been a pub classic for decades, and it's not too hard to see why. This United Kingdom concoction consists of crispy mashed potatoes atop a pile of cheese, veggies, and lamb — or more likely, beef, if you're in the States — and makes for an incredibly warm, delicious, and savory dinner that's as comforting as it is filling. Wash it down with a Guinness and you'll feel cozier than a roaring fireplace in a small Dublin pub. The best shepherd's pies (outside of grandma's kitchen) are typically found in micro-chains and local eateries, with most big-name restaurants forgoing this plate of potatoey perfection. However, one major chain rises above its rivals: Cracker Barrel and its Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie.
While there's a surprising lack of competition from more well-known establishments, Cracker Barrel steps up to the plate with a dish that's not quite traditional but certainly delicious. The shepherd's pie has a little bit of everything: pot roast, gravy, carrots, mashed potatoes, onion, sour cream, fresh biscuits, and more. It's not a surprise that this meal clocks in at nearly 1400 calories, so make sure to leave a lot of room, but at around $17 (price may vary by location), you'll get your money's worth with a heaping portion of this comfort classic. (Plus, we'll never say no to some biscuits on the side!)
Cracker Barrel's shepherd's pie doubles the potatoes for double the flavor
For the purists out there, Cracker Barrel's Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie is certainly an imaginative interpretation of what a shepherd's pie actually is, even without getting into the lamb-versus-beef debate. (Using beef technically makes it a cottage pie.) Released in the fall of 2024, Cracker Barrel's dish doubles the amount of potatoes. There's a layer of mashed potatoes on the bottom, a much chunkier filling, and a very crispy hashbrown roof that supports some sour cream, tomatoes, and green onions for good measure. Our reviewer declares it "your new favorite comfort food," once again proving that tweaking a traditional recipe can still be amazing.
We're not the only proponents of this particular pie. Fans on Reddit call it the "best new item in a long time," with one user admitting they were skeptical at first, but Cracker Barrel's spin on this classic was "actually really good." Even though it seems many chain restaurants are hesitant to add a shepherd's pie to their menus, it looks like those who try are going to have a hard time beating Cracker Barrel's effort.