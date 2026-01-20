The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie has been a pub classic for decades, and it's not too hard to see why. This United Kingdom concoction consists of crispy mashed potatoes atop a pile of cheese, veggies, and lamb — or more likely, beef, if you're in the States — and makes for an incredibly warm, delicious, and savory dinner that's as comforting as it is filling. Wash it down with a Guinness and you'll feel cozier than a roaring fireplace in a small Dublin pub. The best shepherd's pies (outside of grandma's kitchen) are typically found in micro-chains and local eateries, with most big-name restaurants forgoing this plate of potatoey perfection. However, one major chain rises above its rivals: Cracker Barrel and its Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie.

While there's a surprising lack of competition from more well-known establishments, Cracker Barrel steps up to the plate with a dish that's not quite traditional but certainly delicious. The shepherd's pie has a little bit of everything: pot roast, gravy, carrots, mashed potatoes, onion, sour cream, fresh biscuits, and more. It's not a surprise that this meal clocks in at nearly 1400 calories, so make sure to leave a lot of room, but at around $17 (price may vary by location), you'll get your money's worth with a heaping portion of this comfort classic. (Plus, we'll never say no to some biscuits on the side!)