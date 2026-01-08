Fans And Chefs Mourn Loss Of America's Test Kitchen's Elle Simone Scott
A beloved member of "America's Test Kitchen," best-known for her passionate love of food and cooking, Chef Elle Simone Scott sadly died from ovarian cancer on January 5, 2026. She was 49 years old. Scott's impact on the culinary community is evident in the remembrances that have been pouring in from friends and fellow chefs, including Food Network star and "Top Chef" alum, Carla Hall. Chef Hall described Scott as "a friend, a force, and a trailblazer" on Facebook, saying, "We honor you, Elle. Your legacy lives on in every kitchen you inspired and every cook who finally saw themselves reflected back."
"America's Test Kitchen" shared its own Facebook post in tribute to Scott, writing, "Elle brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did and will leave a lasting mark on us as well as the millions of cooks who welcomed her into their home." Fans also paid their condolences on Scott's personal Instagram profile, where one commenter called her "My culinary hero." Scott is one of several celebrity chefs who've been diagnosed with cancer, alongside Shirley Chung, Sandra Lee, and Gordon Ramsay.
Elle Simone Scott was a trailblazer in more ways than one
Chef Elle Simone Scott was a true example of someone who lived with purpose. We highlighted Scott as one of the "America's Test Kitchen" stars we'd invite to a dinner party in part because of the fascinating life she led, as well as the tenacity the chef exhibited throughout. Scott developed an interest in the culinary arts at a very young age and pursued cooking as a career during the 2008 recession. After a stint as a cruise ship chef, Scott attended the Culinary Institute of New York before moving on to behind-the-scenes work on cooking channels like Food Network and Bravo.
Chef Scott broke barriers throughout her career. She was the first Black woman to be a regular presenter on "America's Test Kitchen," a position that Scott took very seriously. Speaking with WTOP News, the chef said, "It's important for us to see ourselves represented in this industry. That's how we know we can do it — when we see someone who looks like us achieving the goal." The "America's Test Kitchen" star also founded SheChef, a networking community dedicated to helping women of color find success in the culinary industry. After receiving an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2016, Scott exhibited the same passion that characterized the rest of her life by becoming a fierce cancer advocate. The chef will be remembered and missed for her many meaningful achievements and the passion with which she navigated life.