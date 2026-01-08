Fans And Chefs Mourn Loss Of America's Test Kitchen's Elle Simone Scott

Chef Elle Simone Scott was a true example of someone who lived with purpose. We highlighted Scott as one of the "America's Test Kitchen" stars we'd invite to a dinner party in part because of the fascinating life she led, as well as the tenacity the chef exhibited throughout. Scott developed an interest in the culinary arts at a very young age and pursued cooking as a career during the 2008 recession. After a stint as a cruise ship chef, Scott attended the Culinary Institute of New York before moving on to behind-the-scenes work on cooking channels like Food Network and Bravo.

Chef Scott broke barriers throughout her career. She was the first Black woman to be a regular presenter on "America's Test Kitchen," a position that Scott took very seriously. Speaking with WTOP News, the chef said, "It's important for us to see ourselves represented in this industry. That's how we know we can do it — when we see someone who looks like us achieving the goal." The "America's Test Kitchen" star also founded SheChef, a networking community dedicated to helping women of color find success in the culinary industry. After receiving an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2016, Scott exhibited the same passion that characterized the rest of her life by becoming a fierce cancer advocate. The chef will be remembered and missed for her many meaningful achievements and the passion with which she navigated life.