We Ranked America's Test Kitchen Stars By Who We'd Want At Our Dinner Party

Anyone who has ever hosted a dinner party knows that the two most important elements are the guests and the food. You have to have just the right mix of people to make the night enjoyable and interesting for everyone, and of course, you also want to have a delicious meal. So who better to invite to your dinner party than the stars of "America's Test Kitchen?"

But of course, you can't invite everyone to your dinner party, and it takes over 200 employees to keep "America's Test Kitchen" running. That's not a dinner party, it's a culinary flash mob. So if you could only invite one of the stars of "America's Test Kitchen" to your next dinner party, who would it be? Sure, it would be great to have someone who can recommend gourmet dinner party recipes to impress all your guests, but just about any of the stars of "America's Test Kitchen" could do that. And not every celebrity chef enjoys getting together over a meal: For example, Gordon Ramsay hates dinner parties.

So we've looked at the backgrounds, interests, and personalities of the biggest "America's Test Kitchen" stars and ranked them according to which ones we think would be the best guests at our next dinner party. Because the only thing more delicious than a delightful appetizer is the perfect dinner conversation. Bon appétit!