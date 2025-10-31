We Ranked America's Test Kitchen Stars By Who We'd Want At Our Dinner Party
Anyone who has ever hosted a dinner party knows that the two most important elements are the guests and the food. You have to have just the right mix of people to make the night enjoyable and interesting for everyone, and of course, you also want to have a delicious meal. So who better to invite to your dinner party than the stars of "America's Test Kitchen?"
But of course, you can't invite everyone to your dinner party, and it takes over 200 employees to keep "America's Test Kitchen" running. That's not a dinner party, it's a culinary flash mob. So if you could only invite one of the stars of "America's Test Kitchen" to your next dinner party, who would it be? Sure, it would be great to have someone who can recommend gourmet dinner party recipes to impress all your guests, but just about any of the stars of "America's Test Kitchen" could do that. And not every celebrity chef enjoys getting together over a meal: For example, Gordon Ramsay hates dinner parties.
So we've looked at the backgrounds, interests, and personalities of the biggest "America's Test Kitchen" stars and ranked them according to which ones we think would be the best guests at our next dinner party. Because the only thing more delicious than a delightful appetizer is the perfect dinner conversation. Bon appétit!
9. Christopher Kimball
Christopher Kimball is the OG of "America's Test Kitchen." A co-founder of "America's Test Kitchen," he hosted the show as well as its sister show "Cook's Country" from their inception up until his departure in 2015. So it would be fascinating to hear all the inside stories of the creation of "America's Test Kitchen."
But inviting Kimball to our dinner party also invites questions that he might not want to answer, or possibly can't for legal reasons. That's because Kimball's departure from "America's Test Kitchen" wasn't on the best of terms. Some of the facts about why Kimball left "America's Test Kitchen:" After parent company Boston Common Press tried to ease him out of a management role and into more of a figurehead position, Kimball balked. He was then fired — which is when things really heated up in the kitchen.
After leaving, he founded the rival Milk Street, and was sued by the folks at "America's Test Kitchen" for breach of trust. He countersued, and after a lengthy legal battle, the two sides settled out of court. So things could get real awkward around the dinner table if Kimball is around, especially if any of the other members of "America's Test Kitchen" who stayed behind are at the party. Plus, he's not the most popular guy with fans. "He's basically an a-hole," one wrote on Reddit, while another said, "Chris Kimball is insufferable." So maybe we won't invite Kimball to our party — unless we want some fireworks.
8. Lan Lam
Lan Lam began working for "America's Test Kitchen" behind the scenes as a recipe developer way back during season 12. But she began charming television audiences in 2018 when she joined the on-screen cast, during season 18. Since then, she's flourished, becoming the host of the "America's Test Kitchen" YouTube show, "Techniquely With Lan Lam," which was nominated for a James Beard award.
Lam also has a degree in chemistry, which no doubt helps her when developing recipes, and it might also come in handy to develop rapport with other dinner party guests. After all, one of the key elements of any good dinner party is chemistry between the guests.
But Lam might be better as a replacement if a guest cancels at the last minute. Keeping her on standby may seem like a dodgy move, but Lam has shown in the past that she thrives as a backup option. She revealed in a behind the scenes video for "America's Test Kitchen" that when she initially applied for a job with the company, she was initially passed over, and was only hired after a second application. Then, when she tried out for an on-camera position for the show, she also didn't get that role either — until the person they picked changed their mind. Lam was brought in again as the second choice, and fans feel she has definitely grown into the role. So keep that invitation handy, and wait to see who RSVP... and who doesn't.
7. Adam Ried
Adam Ried has been a featured on-screen talent right from the beginning, participating in the "America's Test Kitchen" pilot episode way back in 1999, and it was stressful. "I believe there were some early-morning shots of bourbon to help calm the nerves," Ried said on the official "ATK" website.
Known for his in-depth equipment reviews, Ried is also a fan-favorite for his gregarious nature. "Adam Reid seems pretty damn likeable," wrote one fan on Reddit, while Ried's now-defunct website revealed that he is also a cat lover. In other words, he comes across as just a nice guy, which is exactly the kind of guest you want at a dinner party.
Ried also has a background in architecture, which opens up some interesting conversational avenues, and he once wrote a book about milkshakes, which makes him the perfect person to have around once the dessert phase of the dinner party rolls around. Who knows, maybe after dinner, he'll even show off some more charming drawings from his mother's 1950s cookbook, which she illustrated by hand. Now, that would truly be the perfect nightcap to a wonderfully convivial evening.
6. Jack Bishop
Jack Bishop isn't just one of the original cast members of "America's Test Kitchen," he was also part of the original editorial team that created the Cook's Illustrated magazine way back in 1993, which started everything. He's gone through many roles behind the scenes in the decades since, but nowadays, he's the senior content advisor for "America's Test Kitchen" and still appears in front of the camera doing his famous taste tests and comparison shopping demonstrations.
It's safe to say that Bishop is a fan favorite, with one writing on Reddit, "He constantly has this subtle giddiness and excitement to everything he says with some humor thrown in." That's exactly the kind of vibe you want from a dinner party guest. And thanks to his decades of experience, he would be really helpful to have around, especially for any post-meal libations. After all, he's done segments before on hosting holiday cocktail parties, including the best mocktail to bring for any guests who are teetotalers, so that would be perfect.
He also has lifestyle choices he is passionate about, including exercise, gardening, and vegetarianism. If you're into healthy eating and living, you'll love talking to Jack! And if not? Well, don't worry. There are plenty of mocktails to go around.
5. Elle Simone Scott
Usually, we only see celebrity chefs talk about food. Naturally, that's our favorite subject. But at a dinner party, you want guests who can converse about more than just one narrow topic, even food. And that's why "America's Test Kitchen" food stylist Elle Simone Scott would be such a great guest. Because while she clearly has a lot to say about food, she's also lived a whole life outside the kitchen.
After graduating from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in human services, Scott got a job as a social worker in Detroit. During the 2008 recession, though, she lost it all: Her job, her house, her car, everything. Her solution? Scott took a job as a chef on a cruise ship.
Scott then studied the culinary arts in New York City, answering a random casting call that ended up landing her a job on "America's Test Kitchen." It may have also saved her life. Scott had been struggling with pain that her doctors had dismissed, but when she moved to Boston for "ATK," her new medical care team diagnosed her as the latest celebrity chef with cancer and got her the treatment she needed. As a result of the experience, Scott has become a cancer patient advocate, volunteering for the Massachusetts Ovarian Cancer Coalition. From social worker and cruise ship chef to cancer survivor and TV star, we'd love to be at a dinner party with Scott to hear all her fascinating stories.
4. Lisa McManus
Everybody loves to play with cool gadgets, and that's why it would be so interesting to have Lisa McManus at our dinner party. Like Q in the James Bond films, McManus is always popping up on "America's Test Kitchen" with another nifty gadget to show off. From slow cookers to cutting boards to blenders and bread machines, she's tested just about every wacky knick-knack there is. The only danger is that with McManus around, people will be having so much fun making their food, they might not want to stop to eat it.
But if guests can pry themselves away from McManus's version of Santa's workshop, they'll find there's more to her than just doodads. In fact, McManus earned degrees in both literature and journalism, so she'll be able to intelligently discuss both "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and The Old Gray Lady. And she also has sophisticated taste in music: Discussing her own summer party plans, McManus revealed that her soundtrack includes Billie Holiday and Etta James. Hey, every dinner party needs a good DJ.
On top of that, she's a fan favorite, with one Redditor calling her an "angel," and another saying, "I adore Lisa McManus." Honestly, she sounds like she'd be the perfect dinner party guest.
3. Julia Collin Davison
Julia Collin Davison is one of the current co-hosts of "America's Test Kitchen," stepping into the role after the departure of the show's co-founder Christopher Kimball in 2015. But this is just the latest step in the long journey of Davison that would make her a fascinating person to talk to at a dinner party.
Davison was one of the show's original cast members when "America's Test Kitchen" debuted in 1999, but prior to that, she began at Cook's Illustrated magazine doing grunt work, like washing dishes and buying groceries. Hearing first-hand about her ascension from the lowest run to the top of the ladder would be interesting enough, but when you add in the fact that she earned degrees in both psychology and philosophy — fields that seem a world away from cooking — it becomes clear that Davison could bend your ear all night without getting boring.
Plus, she's branched out in her television career, making guest appearances on high-profile shows like "Live with Kelly and Mark," "The Drew Barrymore Show," and "Tamron Hall Show." Davison no doubt has plenty of anecdotes about rubbing shoulders with celebrities. Other guests will be fighting for the chance to sit next to her at the dinner table.
2. Bridget Lancaster
Co-hosting "America's Test Kitchen" alongside Julia Collin Davison since 2016 is Bridget Lancaster. And if there's one person from the show we'd really love to have at our dinner party to talk about the food itself, it's probably Lancaster, who has transformed herself into a star.
First, Lancaster was the original host of the popular "America's Test Kitchen" podcast "Proof," which does deep dives into regional cuisines and culinary history. Though Jack Bishop has since become the regular host, our heart is still with Lancaster, and we'd love to hear the stories behind the food as we dive into the dishes at our dinner party.
We'd also love to hear Lancaster's own personal stories from the culinary world, as she's rubbed shoulders with everyone, up to and including Julia Child herself. Lancaster revealed to KLCS that while working at Williams Sonoma, she used to deliver equipment to Childs for the legend's TV shows. And she came away with some incredible souvenirs. "In my kitchen right now," she said to KLCS, "I use Julia Child's rolling pin and I have Julia Child's truffle shaver." Plus, she's a beloved fan favorite. "I think Bridget is adorable," wrote one fan on Reddit. Another added, "she's the best for sure!" Fun, charming, and interesting? Sounds like a great guest for any dinner party.
1. Dan Souza
Every good dinner party needs charisma and magnetism, that one person who is the life of the party and the center of attention. And at our dinner party? That's got to be Dan Souza, "America's Test Kitchen" science guy extraordinaire. There's no question that he's got the rizz, just ask the legion of fans who swoon over him online. "Dan," one wrote on Reddit, "is my TV boyfriend and I will fight to keep him!" Another gushed, "That Dan Souza is a smokeshow!"
He also has an unexpected sideline as a storyteller and spoken word artist. For instance, he shared a story on The Moth about the time he had his jaw broken and wired shut, mentioning only in passing that he also worked at a cemetery at the time. And that's not even getting into some of the wild escapades he has while using science in the kitchen. For his online "What's Eating Dan?" feature, he once used huge robots to make giant pancakes in an attempt to replicate a scene from the 1989 cult classic film "Uncle Buck."
Add it all up, and it's clear that Souza brings exactly the kind of fun energy that we want at our dinner party — and in our lives, period. Consider this a dinner party invitation, Dan!