4 Cracker Barrel Changes That Backfired Big Time
Founded in 1969, Cracker Barrel is a folksy dining establishment that offers a menu of Southern comfort food favorites. Alongside dishes like country fried steak, dumplings, and hash brown casserole, the chain also operates a quirky on-site general store with toys, apparel, and old-fashioned snacks. The restaurant has locations in 43 states, and customers are surprisingly invested in the goings-on at the chain. Though the chain characterizes itself as a restaurant that prioritizes wholesome values, Cracker Barrel has experienced numerous scandals over the years.
The company's disastrous brand update is obviously top of mind, but Cracker Barrel has also been criticized for changes to its menu, whether that entails adding or subtracting a dish. The restaurant also alienated LGBTQ+ customers and their allies when it failed to take a solid stand against homophobic remarks made by the star of "Duck Dynasty." If you believe that all publicity is good publicity, Cracker Barrel's frequent dust-ups might seem like a work of genius. However, it appears that the beleaguered restaurant walks a fine line between pleasing and enraging its customers.
Social media explodes over logo update
Cracker Barrel's new logo controversy is a shining example of chain restaurant makeovers that didn't sit right with customers. In summer 2025, Cracker Barrel switched from its existing logo depicting an older man (aka the Old Timer) sitting next to a barrel to a streamlined design that simply presented the name of the restaurant against a yellow background. The swap was part of a larger re-branding effort that involved updating physical locations alongside the logo change. While some have claimed that the Cracker Barrel logo has racist connotations (a claim that's been disputed by the store itself), the logo update was reportedly driven by a desire for simplicity and visibility. According to the restaurant, the new logo could be better seen by highway motorists and was also compatible with digital advertising.
Looking back, the passionate outcry against Cracker Barrel's pared-down logo may not have been all it seemed. Based on data analysis performed by a company called PeakMetrics (via Gizmodo), which identifies media manipulation in online content, almost half of all negative posts regarding the logo change came from automated bots. Why would people waste their precious time using bots to spread manufactured outrage about a folksy restaurant? Social media users can sometimes receive compensation based on engagement metrics, and using bots to inflame an already heated topic when social media sniping is at an all-time high can end up being quite lucrative for those with the stomach for it.
Customers object to plant-based sausage on the menu
When it comes to your health, adopting a meat-free (or meat-limited) diet lowers risks related to heart disease and cancer, while a balanced diet with vegetables, fruit, and certain seafood benefits your overall health. Vegetarian and vegan diets can also significantly reduce your carbon footprint compared to diets that include meat. Based on these facts, one might think that Cracker Barrel fans would be happy about meat-free sausage arriving at the restaurant. However, a 2022 Facebook announcement sharing news of a new Impossible sausage option at the chain was met with ample criticism.
One aghast commenter exclaimed, "There's no such thing as sausage made from plants!" while another said, "It would be impossible for me to eat!" Amidst the many angry missives from aggrieved meat lovers were appreciative comments from people who abstained from meat for one reason or another. One Facebook commenter even took the opportunity to poke fun at the backlash, declaring, "The fact that you sell stuff other than crackers in barrels is why I'll never go here again!!!!" Cracker Barrel responded to the controversy with its own Instagram post, which featured a graphic depicting pork sausage and Impossible patties shaking hands. According to the caption, the restaurant hopes to be a place "Where pork-based and plant-based sausage lovers can breakfast all day in harmony."
Cracker Barrel sides with LGBTQ+ customers, then backtracks
"Duck Dynasty" made its debut in 2012 and found surprising success considering its niche subject matter. The reality show, which focused on a family business that manufactured products for duck hunting, ran for 11 seasons on A&E and eventually spawned a revival series. The Louisiana-based clan that comprises the "Duck Dynasty" cast may be viewed as charming by some, but now-deceased entrepreneur Phil Robertson, founder of the Duck Commander company the show is based on, is on record using appalling, offensive rhetoric multiple times. In an interview with GQ, Robertson described homosexuality as sinful, and made several baseless associations between sexual orientation and deviant behaviors. Robertson was also criticized for an explicit, fabricated anecdote he told at a conservative political conference that described the sexual assault and murder of multiple women as a means of refuting atheism.
In response to Robertson's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Cracker Barrel initially posted a now-deleted statement on its Facebook page (reported by ABC News). The restaurant stated it was considering removing some "Duck Dynasty" products from its stores in the interest of "fairness, mutual respect and equal treatment of all people," which Cracker Barrel categorized as "the core of our corporate culture." However, the restaurant quickly revised its position after customers expressed their displeasure. In a second Facebook post, Cracker Barrel said, "When we made the decision to remove and evaluate certain Duck Dynasty items, we offended many of our loyal customers. ... You flat out told us we were wrong. We listened."
The chain gives New Year's Day diners an unwelcome surprise
Serving black-eye peas on New Year's Day is a Southern tradition said to ensure a lucky and lucrative year ahead. The culinary custom reportedly stemmed from a West African tradition that associated the nutritious food with good luck, which is why it was often enjoyed on celebratory occasions. Being that it forged a reputation for folksy Southern charm, it's not surprising that Cracker Barrel featured black-eyed peas on its New Year's Day menus. This year, some diners were left flummoxed when the dish was conspicuously absent at the chain.
It's not clear how long Cracker Barrel observed this Southern tradition or when the restaurant actually ceased serving black-eyed peas to ring in the new year. According to a restaurant spokesperson speaking with Fox News, black-eyed peas were removed from Cracker Barrel menus in 2021. However, patrons appear to be caught off guard by the development in 2026, and many shared their ire on Facebook. One commenter wondered "Are they trying to go out of business?" while another said, "Everyone should boycott them." Another baffling comment characterized the decision as "Californians again making California decisions," even though Cracker Barrel's headquarters are in Lebanon, Tennessee.