4 Cracker Barrel Changes That Backfired Big Time

Cracker Barrel's new logo controversy is a shining example of chain restaurant makeovers that didn't sit right with customers. In summer 2025, Cracker Barrel switched from its existing logo depicting an older man (aka the Old Timer) sitting next to a barrel to a streamlined design that simply presented the name of the restaurant against a yellow background. The swap was part of a larger re-branding effort that involved updating physical locations alongside the logo change. While some have claimed that the Cracker Barrel logo has racist connotations (a claim that's been disputed by the store itself), the logo update was reportedly driven by a desire for simplicity and visibility. According to the restaurant, the new logo could be better seen by highway motorists and was also compatible with digital advertising.

Looking back, the passionate outcry against Cracker Barrel's pared-down logo may not have been all it seemed. Based on data analysis performed by a company called PeakMetrics (via Gizmodo), which identifies media manipulation in online content, almost half of all negative posts regarding the logo change came from automated bots. Why would people waste their precious time using bots to spread manufactured outrage about a folksy restaurant? Social media users can sometimes receive compensation based on engagement metrics, and using bots to inflame an already heated topic when social media sniping is at an all-time high can end up being quite lucrative for those with the stomach for it.