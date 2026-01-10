The Hands Down Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Pasta, According To An Italian Restaurant Chef

It's not terribly difficult to lead a gluten-free diet these days because there are a multitude of products sans wheat at a vast majority of grocery stores. It's certainly gotten easier, but some foods, like pasta, don't always measure up to their traditional counterparts. So when you stand at a shelf filled with gluten-free pasta at the grocery store, what's the best option? Mashed spoke to Italian chefs about their advice for store-bought pastas, and Italian restaurant chef Steve Chiappetti has a recommendation for you gluten-free foodies.

"Gluten-free pasta has come a long way, and Jovial is one of the best I've tasted," Chiappetti told us. "Made with brown rice, it cooks up with great texture — not mushy — and actually tastes like pasta." The reason why many gluten-free pastas lack the texture of a traditional pasta is directly due to the lack of gluten. However, Jovial's gluten-free pasta is made with rice, rather than other options like almond flour, so it should meet your expectations. Pastas made with brown rice and other ingredients like quinoa are thought to provide a better texture because of the starch content that's released during cooking.