Why Is Costco Fish Returned So Often?

Users across social media are sharing complaints about fish and other seafood purchased from Costco, and they're not holding back. From foul odors and strange discoloration to slimy textures and unsavory tastes, reports from the membership store's shoppers detail assaults on all their senses.

It's not just one fish variety that Costco members seem dissatisfied with. Shoppers have complained about the Chilean sea bass, the Dungeness crab legs, and perhaps most predominantly, the salmon. One Reddit user claiming to be a Costco employee reports that salmon is one of the most frequently returned items for "terrible fish smell" — even several days before the sell=by date.

So, why are shoppers reporting negative experiences and returning their fish to Costco so often? The answer is two-fold: Seafood is highly perishable with a short shelf life, earning it a prominent spot on our list of Costco's most returned items, and Costco's policy for card-carrying members promises 100% satisfaction guaranteed, so people feel confident making the return trip to the store.