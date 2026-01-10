Why Is Costco Fish Returned So Often?
Users across social media are sharing complaints about fish and other seafood purchased from Costco, and they're not holding back. From foul odors and strange discoloration to slimy textures and unsavory tastes, reports from the membership store's shoppers detail assaults on all their senses.
It's not just one fish variety that Costco members seem dissatisfied with. Shoppers have complained about the Chilean sea bass, the Dungeness crab legs, and perhaps most predominantly, the salmon. One Reddit user claiming to be a Costco employee reports that salmon is one of the most frequently returned items for "terrible fish smell" — even several days before the sell=by date.
So, why are shoppers reporting negative experiences and returning their fish to Costco so often? The answer is two-fold: Seafood is highly perishable with a short shelf life, earning it a prominent spot on our list of Costco's most returned items, and Costco's policy for card-carrying members promises 100% satisfaction guaranteed, so people feel confident making the return trip to the store.
Costco's fish troubles and returning seafood
Costco's products are globally sourced, shipped, and stored in warehouses throughout the world to meet the demands of its army of loyal shoppers. This model bodes well for clothing and paper products, but when it comes to seafood, the warehouse store has a history of things going awry. A Reddit user has pointed out internal practices such as employees rewrapping fresh seafood daily to eliminate excess water and reduce smell, contributing to seemingly extended sell-by dates. Costco has been sued for issues with its Kirkland Signature tuna and has been linked to controversial seafood suppliers such as CP Foods of Thailand. However, the store recently pledged to align with higher standards and sustainability goals outlined by the United Nations.
Loyal shoppers can rely on Costco's robust refund/return policy, but returning food can be a bit tricky. Redditors have reported pushback in certain instances. One person said they purchased salmon, took it home, realized it was rotten, and immediately threw it in the trash. When they went back to initiate the return/refund process, they were questioned why they hadn't brought the undesired salmon back. To avoid issues with Members Services, it's best practice to always bring the unused portion of the unwanted product back. To reduce unpleasant odors for perishables like fish, some suggest freezing before venturing back to the store. Items returned to Costco can end up in various different places, with most perishables discarded.