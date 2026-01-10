What Happened To Edible Architecture After Shark Tank?

Season 17, episode 7 of "Shark Tank" featured Avital Ungar and her "grown-up" version of the classic gingerbread house. A fitting pitch for the show's holiday season special, Ungar's company, Edible Architecture, makes festive DIY charcuterie houses. The cracker structure topped with salami shingles, parmesan snow, and charcuterie accompaniments for decoration is meant to be a savory alternative to gingerbread houses that invariably grow stale and are thrown away instead of being eaten.

Having run an experiential food business in the Bay Area since 2011, the entrepreneur noticed how the charcuterie chalet had become the viral replacement for gingerbread houses. After trying it out at a company office party and seeing the positive response it got from her colleagues, Ungar decided to pitch the idea to her company's corporate clients and eventually incorporated the spin-off enterprise that became Edible Architecture.

Even before its appearance on "Shark Tank," the company had gained some traction. Launched in November, 2024, charcuterie chalet kits had found their way into retail stores and were selling online through the company website. The creative charcuterie set comes with high-quality, shelf-stable ingredients and contains everything needed to build a savory centerpiece. During her pitch, Ungar revealed that in 2024, the company's first year in business, Edible Architecture earned $123,000, and it was on track to earn $2 million in 2025. Surprisingly, all the sharks backed out except for Lori Greiner, who offered Ungar a "sharky" deal well below what the entrepreneur had asked for.