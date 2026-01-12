Can You Use Your Costco Membership In Other Countries?

There are hundreds of Costco stores around the world, and members are allowed to access any one of them just as they would their local retail warehouse branch. At the time of writing, Costco is present in 13 international nations: Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. Exploring Costco outlets in various countries can be an interesting affair, especially if you are a fan of the Costco food court.

In most cases, your Costco membership card is all you need at any branch in the world. If the card doesn't have your picture on it, additional photo identification may be required. In this case, it's best to take your passport along when visiting Costco in other countries, since it is the most widely recognized form of photo ID. Another helpful precaution for digital membership cardholders who want to shop at international Costco locations is to carry a physical membership card, just in case the Costco app doesn't work in your destination country and you are unable to access the digital version. If you hold a Costco Anywhere Visa card, you can still use it to enter Costcos abroad (along with a photo ID). However, depending on the banking regulations of the country you are in, other Visa credit cards may not work at the checkout counter. It's best to also have a tried and tested form of local payment on hand to complete your purchase.