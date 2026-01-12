Can You Use Your Costco Membership In Other Countries?
There are hundreds of Costco stores around the world, and members are allowed to access any one of them just as they would their local retail warehouse branch. At the time of writing, Costco is present in 13 international nations: Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. Exploring Costco outlets in various countries can be an interesting affair, especially if you are a fan of the Costco food court.
In most cases, your Costco membership card is all you need at any branch in the world. If the card doesn't have your picture on it, additional photo identification may be required. In this case, it's best to take your passport along when visiting Costco in other countries, since it is the most widely recognized form of photo ID. Another helpful precaution for digital membership cardholders who want to shop at international Costco locations is to carry a physical membership card, just in case the Costco app doesn't work in your destination country and you are unable to access the digital version. If you hold a Costco Anywhere Visa card, you can still use it to enter Costcos abroad (along with a photo ID). However, depending on the banking regulations of the country you are in, other Visa credit cards may not work at the checkout counter. It's best to also have a tried and tested form of local payment on hand to complete your purchase.
Costco makes a surprisingly good addition to your travel itinerary
So you have a membership, and you're visiting a country that has Costco. Should you check it out? Absolutely! Even if you're not looking for discounted items, visiting Costco locations in various countries can be incredibly interesting. You'll come across novel products, like those Canadian Costco ice cream sandwiches we wish were sold in the U.S. Throughout the world, Costco offers local products specific to the country it's in, making it a good spot to pick up unique souvenirs to take back home.
Going to a Costco outside the U.S. can have all sorts of additional benefits for travelers. For one, if being in a foreign country gets too much and you feel homesick for a bit of familiarity, stop by a nearby Costco. Global Costco outlets generally have similar layouts, so it can actually be therapeutic, which is why a surprising number of people enjoy walking aimlessly in Costco. In fact, the Shanghai Costco became incredibly popular because of how parts of it resembled U.S. stores. Plus, you'll always find ubiquitous staples like Kirkland Signature products and the iconic food court hot dog in most Costco branches worldwide.
Finally, if you forget to pack essentials for your trip, you can find good substitutes at the warehouse chain. Trying to figure out pricing and quality in a new country can initially be a challenge, but Costco outlets around the world maintain consistent quality at low prices, so you can stock up there without having to worry about being ripped off. Interestingly, the lone Costco outlet in Iceland actually saved a traveller after the airline lost their luggage.