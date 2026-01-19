Jeremy Allen White's Hot Take On Chicago-Style Pizza
Jeremy Allen White may not be a chef IRL, but he plays one on TV, and that's given him enough street cred for foodies to want his take on different culinary delights. While promoting his 2025 biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," White appeared on Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused, where the host asked him a potentially inflammatory question: Is there a food White just didn't get? Although the actor had the wherewithal to acknowledge that he might catch some flak for his opinion, he didn't hold back. "Pizza is thin," the New York native said matter-of-factly before delving a bit deeper. Using his hands to imitate holding a massive hunk of deep dish pizza, he said, "This Chicago, like thick — too bready, we don't need all that bread. You can't be doing all this. It's crazy."
If you're unfamiliar with the difference between the different types of pizza, check out our ultimate guide to regional pizza styles. Chicago's deep-dish pizza is known for its ridiculously thick crust (think an inch or more thick once baked). It's piled with thick layers of cheese and toppings, all of which are covered with a generous amount of marinara sauce to keep the ensemble from drying out during its long stint in the oven. While some folks go hard for this iteration, other pizza lovers can't really wrap their heads around it. Born and raised on New York's thin crust, you can imagine how Chicago's pie can feel a bit overwhelming to the actor. So, don't be too hard on him — he often eats at his favorite Chicago restaurants when off set.
Don't miss the dollar slice
As far as Jeremy Allen White is concerned, a pie with a "cracker-thin" crust is ideal. He named Vito and Nicks, a famous Chicago Pizzeria that serves pub-style pies, as his go-to spot in the Windy City. However, when he's home in Brooklyn, there's one pizza spot he says tops all the rest. "My favorite slice is from Luigi's on Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn," he told Interview Magazine, adding, "It's really the best pizza in New York. I know that's a wild thing to say, but it's my favorite place." The no frills pizza joint is known for its classic New York style slices, which are large, foldable, and feature a thin, crispy yet chewy crust. Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports and One Bite Pizza Reviews, known for rating slices of pizza around the country, gave it a 9.3/10, citing the thin, crispy crust and the quintessential New York style. "It's as good as you can possibly get," he said.
When it comes to pizza, not all are created equal. Matter of fact, half of all people are in agreement with White that New York-style 'za is the ultimate. However, as Portnoy pointed out, it isn't just about the crust and the overall quality of the pie — it's also about tradition and value. Folks looking for a classic New York slice expect the price to stay in the range of a dollar or two. And you can expect that the dollar slice will be pretty dang good. "The thing about NYC pizza is that you have a very high chance that anywhere you go for pizza you're not going to complain about it," one person wrote on a Reddit thread about it, adding, "The $1 slice shop is better than most small town pizzas."