Jeremy Allen White's Hot Take On Chicago-Style Pizza

Jeremy Allen White may not be a chef IRL, but he plays one on TV, and that's given him enough street cred for foodies to want his take on different culinary delights. While promoting his 2025 biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," White appeared on Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused, where the host asked him a potentially inflammatory question: Is there a food White just didn't get? Although the actor had the wherewithal to acknowledge that he might catch some flak for his opinion, he didn't hold back. "Pizza is thin," the New York native said matter-of-factly before delving a bit deeper. Using his hands to imitate holding a massive hunk of deep dish pizza, he said, "This Chicago, like thick — too bready, we don't need all that bread. You can't be doing all this. It's crazy."

If you're unfamiliar with the difference between the different types of pizza, check out our ultimate guide to regional pizza styles. Chicago's deep-dish pizza is known for its ridiculously thick crust (think an inch or more thick once baked). It's piled with thick layers of cheese and toppings, all of which are covered with a generous amount of marinara sauce to keep the ensemble from drying out during its long stint in the oven. While some folks go hard for this iteration, other pizza lovers can't really wrap their heads around it. Born and raised on New York's thin crust, you can imagine how Chicago's pie can feel a bit overwhelming to the actor. So, don't be too hard on him — he often eats at his favorite Chicago restaurants when off set.