Trader Joe's Frozen Asian Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

I included Trader Joe's chicken adobo in my selection of frozen Asian foods because it was the sole Filipino product in my local store's freezer aisle. One package contains a single meal — more of a snack, really, at 270 calories — with seasoned jasmine rice on one side of the microwavable tray and a small portion of chicken adobo on the other.

The only quality of the chicken adobo I found somewhat worthy of praise was that it felt like a good-faith attempt at replicating a Filipino flavor. Rather than rely on a mere soy-dominant base, perhaps safer for American palates, the adobo sauce was pretty vinegary. It was not, however, very tasty, lacking an identifiable flavor beyond a sort of vinegary umami. Adding to my negative impression was the fact that the adobo sauce was watery.

Furthermore, the chicken pieces were either a little cardboard-y or, in a couple of cases, gristly to the extent that I had to throw them out. I tried to chew through the gristly pieces, but they were genuinely not fit for human consumption. This is effectively a product for no one, failing to deliver on a satisfying chicken adobo experience for fans of the dish, and lacking any sort of appeal for those who may be trying Filipino adobo for the first time.