What Customers Don't Like About Shopping At Trader Joe's
You're likely one of three types of people: someone who doesn't know what Trader Joe's is, someone who thinks they know what Trader Joe's is, or someone who loves Trader Joe's. Even if you adore the somewhat quirky grocery store, there are probably a few things you begrudgingly dislike about it. Before I get into everything that's wrong with this great store, I just want to say that I myself fall into the final category of people. I absolutely love shopping at Trader Joe's, and it's my preferred grocery store, despite not living particularly close to one. I know, though, that even a diamond of a grocery store chain has its imperfections.
Trader Joe's, known for primarily selling its own line of products, has locations throughout the United States, though the chain is mostly concentrated in California. The brand has its diehard fans (it could even be said that it has a cult following), though enthusiasts are not shy about sharing their dislike for some of the things that come with loving the store. From the scarcity of certain products to the setup of the store itself, here are the major grievances even the most loyal shoppers have with Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's can be cramped and crowded
Depending on when you decide to hit your closest Trader Joe's, both the parking lot and the store itself could be very crowded. Some locations are nonstop and can be hectic from open to close. Others are wild during the day and on the weekends. Unless you're a regular and know how your local Trader Joe's crowd operates, you should assume you'll have to deal with a good amount of people when heading into the store. If you can, aim for right after opening or an hour before closing for a low-key shopping experience.
Trader Joe's is typically packed with so many types of people, including tired moms and talkative shoppers, but the congested nature of the store is intensified by the cramped layout. Aisles here are tighter than most other grocery stores, and Trader Joe's in general is a smaller store than you may be used to if you regularly hit big box supermarkets. This results in backed-up lines and customers having very little room to maneuver, often throughout the entire shopping experience. On Reddit, a customer added, "My one complaint is there's far too much stocking and floor cleaning the entire time that I'm there, and I always feel like I am impositioning by reaching over the workers and weaving in and out to get things." The upside of this is that customers generally have to extend a higher level of courtesy when shopping among other Trader Joe's goers.
Resellers ruin it for everyone
Resellers are taking over the secondary market across the board, and Trader Joe's is not immune. In fact, resellers have a ball with the brand's products, helped by the fact that many people do not have a Trader Joe's in their neighborhood. The affordable products released by the grocery chain show up on the secondary market at hiked-up prices. Those who have a long drive to a store or who arrive only to find an empty shelf end up buying the second-market version for the new, not-so-affordable price. Resellers probably won't uphold TJs' return policy, either, or be aware of any product recalls. "Resellers damage the brand and typically cause more harm than good," one user wrote on a Trader Joe's Reddit.
It's not just tried-and-true products that resellers buy up. When TJ's releases a new bag or restocks certain products, resellers come out in droves. They buy up all the product and post it to Facebook Marketplace or Amazon, turning a $5 item into a $25 find and preventing regular shoppers from grabbing one for themselves. In the past, this practice has inspired store runners to implement an item cap per customer. However, this also impacts regular customers, who may be shopping for larger families and can't buy all they need. To sum it up, resellers have ruined some of the fun and practicality of Trader Joe's.
Beloved items get discontinued all the time
Something you should know before shopping at Trader Joe's and falling in love with the chain is that not every product lasts here. Seasonal items come and go all the time, and even solid staples and Trader Joe's hidden gems can make their way out the door permanently. There's arguably nothing worse for your kitchen than relying on a product for your regular meal plans just for it to be discontinued. Unfortunately, this has happened to many diehard fans of the grocery store chain. Two years after its discontinuation, my son still asks for his favorite lobster pasta from Trader Joe's. If the store ever gets rid of the cashew pesto, I'll riot.
Sometimes when one product goes away, another replaces it. With the seasonal items, this looks like pumpkin pancakes replacing ube mochi ones on the shelf. Other times, the replacement is more than just a flavor switch, or even worse, no replacement is dropped. A lot of Trader Joe's lineup is pretty unique, and products like TJ's mushroom turnovers and blueberry lavender almond milk have remained out of fans' grasp.
Trendy items sell out constantly
We've established that Trader Joe's is a popular, albeit smaller, grocery store. Thanks to social media raving about how great and affordable its products are, Trader Joe's popularity has grown. Influencers and posts promoting TJ's hauls have left the chain and its shoppers scrambling when it comes to new release items. Employees struggle to keep shelves stocked and customers satisfied while shoppers deal with the frustration of massive crowds just to arrive too late to grab an awaited product. Those aforementioned item limits per customer come in clutch during new drops, forcing resellers and people buying for their friends to leave some products for the average shopper.
While food, skin care products, and seasonal items have all seen the frenzy that results in a viral TikTok or two, it's the reusable shopping bags that seem to have every Trader Joe's overrun. From their freezer bags and mystery tote collection to their canvas totes, both regular and mini, people go wild for a good shopping bag. Diehards have entire collections of the store's bags, even organized in a rainbow of colors. If you find yourself at a Trader Joe's on a drop day, you'll think it was Black Friday in the 2000s.
Trader Joe's is known for recalling items frequently
The only thing that has ever made me question my love for Trader Joe's is how often it recalls products. Recalls are an inevitability no matter where you shop, but they seem to happen regularly at TJ's. To make matters worse, items are often recalled after people have already had them for some time. In 2025 alone, the chain recalled several items for various reasons, and it's a little exhausting. There have been potential cases of listeria, as well as foreign objects like plastic found in food. One shopper shared on Reddit, "My sister, who is a food scientist for the FDA says they call Trader Joe's, 'Recall Joe's.'"
It's not just major health and safety concerns that the company will pull items for, either. Among the Trader Joe's recalls in 2025, the chain pulled a line of candy cane-flavored Joe-Joe's due to quality issues. Customers reported the product tasted off, so the company pulled it from the shelves. Some may applaud this dedication to "standards," but many long-time TJ's shoppers have to roll their eyes at how often problems befall a product.
Trader Joe's overuses plastic packaging
One business practice that Trader Joe's has come under fire for is its packaging. Many people choose to shop at the chain because they care about the little details. TJ's is known for treating its employees well, for example, and its private brand products do not contain artificial flavors or preservatives. However, shoppers who love these perks also dislike the amount of plastic in its packaging. Reddit users have made their distaste of Trader Joe's packaging known, and they aren't the only ones. TJ's Facebook groups have petitioned against the surplus of plastic for years, complaining about the unnecessary waste and the impact microplastics have on our bodies.
Apparently, Trader Joe's keeps its ear to the ground because the brand committed to reducing its use of Styrofoam trays, produce bags, and plastic wrapping in 2018. Customers are not wholly satisfied, though, claiming the company can still improve. The chain already uses reusable and paper bags instead of plastic in all locations, as well as some plant-based material for produce. Nevertheless, plastic still makes an appearance in most of its products, even if partially.
There's a lack of food items you can eat right out of the store
Everyone knows that it's not the best idea to go grocery shopping while you're hungry, yet we all still do it at some point. Who doesn't love a good pre-made food section or even a grocery store dining area? Whole Foods, Publix, and Wegmans are just a few of the many grocery stores that have filled the gap that peckish shoppers desperately need. Trader Joe's, however, has all but face-planted in this area. Is a little salad or sushi bar too much to ask?
Though pre-made food is a nearly untapped market for Trader Joe's, the chain does offer a few quick eats. For those willing to open a plastic to-go container, the store offers salads, sandwiches, and a small variety of wraps in a cooler. Some stores sell California rolls, but they're not always stocked, and customers are largely divided over the quality. Oh, and you'll need to bring your own fork, because Trader Joe's is really not set up for the hungry shopper.