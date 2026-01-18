This Aldi Egg McMuffin Copycat Is Not Worth Your Morning

Once upon a time, McDonald's shifted its nationwide menu to include all-day breakfast items. Although it was highly requested by customers, it was a short-lived stunt that ended up causing the company more issues than it was seemingly worth. In 2020, after only five years, the fast food chain nixed the practice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, yet again, if you're hoping to pick up a McD's Egg McMuffin, you'll have to rise, shine, and get to your nearest drive-thru before they're cut off for the day.

One alternative is to make your own copycat Egg McMuffin at home, but there are also a bunch of premade dupes found in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. You might, however, want to avoid Aldi's version. When it comes to the bargain grocer, many of its off-brand items can be hit or miss. In the case of its Breakfast Best Muffin Sandwiches, it's a miss.

In Mashed's ranking of the best and worst breakfast buys at Aldi, our reviewer was left less than impressed with this McMuffin imitation. The evaluation criteria included taste, texture, ingredients, and the overall eating experience. While in theory this Aldi offering has all the makings of a delicious dupe — from the eggy disc to the yellow American cheese to the thick cut of Canadian bacon — the sandwich's flavors seem faded. The verdict: "I've had better."