6 Best And 5 Worst Breakfast Foods To Buy At Aldi

Of all the incredible deals Aldi offers, one of the most price-friendly sectors of the store is the breakfast food collection. Signature brands such as Millville, Simply Nature, and Friendly Farms do their best to replicate familiar fare at fairer price points than the originals offer, even when they're side by side on Aldi shelves. It's a generous offering from a company that seems to understand its customers are willing to take a chance on boutique labels as long as they can trust the quality and enjoyment factor. And when it comes to starting the day with a satisfying spread, quality and enjoyment are essential, regardless of what you pay.

To figure out whether Aldi has its breakfast hat on straight, I sped on down to my location and wrapped my arms around 11 breakfast staples, then wrapped my head around just how well these second-tier selections do their jobs. From bagels that could use a little topping to round out their tastiness to cereals that give convincing imitations of the better-known originals, the options I chose turned out to be a rented cartful of mix-and-match breakfast bargains that get the job done while leaving dollars on the table. While several rise above their label-conscious competition, others provide just a so-so breakfast experience, and some just don't rise to the occasion.