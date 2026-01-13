15 Must-Try Appalachian Dishes That Define Mountain Cooking

You've heard of Southern comfort food and country cuisine, but mountain cooking may have escaped your notice. Even if it shares similarities with many cultures and cuisines, Appalachian Mountain cooking has a down-home, earthy twist that is all its own. I was born and raised in Appalachia, and while I don't claim to know everything about the culture, I have come in contact with quite a few of the region's customs. Food is cherished in Appalachia, both as a means of survival and as a tradition that gets passed down for generations.

Cooking isn't just about creating in the kitchen in Appalachia; it's about being close to nature. Many ingredients are found as close as a stone's throw away from the porch. Hunting and gathering are at the foundation of many of the region's dishes. Food that can be foraged in the woods, hunted, grown, or raised is fair game and fundamental in Appalachian cuisine. You may recognize a lot of these defining dishes, but if you've never tried it the mountain way, you're really missing out.