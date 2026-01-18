The 2 Liquors You Need For Jimmy Buffett's Perfect Margarita

Jimmy Buffett left quite a legacy in the food world. If you didn't stay at one of his resorts or try the eponymous sandwich at Cheeseburger in Paradise, there's an easier way to reminisce about him — by making a margarita Buffett's way. Considering his most famous song, as well as much of his business empire, revolved around the margarita, you can imagine the late tropical rock singer-songwriter knew a thing or two about making a standout version of the drink. A few months after his death in September 2023, The Wall Street Journal raised a toast to the "Mayor of Margaritaville" with the recipe of what, according to a spokesperson, was Buffett's favorite drink. It's called Jimmy's Perfect Margarita, and it modifies the standard recipe to subtly elevate the final result without changing the drink's character.

A classic, well-made margarita showcases tequila by combining the spirit with flavors that contrast and complement. While typically made with a crisp silver (aka blanco) tequila that is unaged and has a bright profile with peppery notes, the margarita Buffett favored used aged (aka reposado) tequila. Unlike its blanco variant, aged tequila is stored for 60 days or more in wooden casks, thereby inducing complexity and transforming sharp flavors into more rounded notes of caramel and spice. The subsequent cocktail is more nuanced and conducive to slow-sipping. The other liquor in Jimmy Buffett's perfect margarita is the essential triple sec, an orange liqueur that is the backbone of a good margarita and adds juicy citrus notes to complement the tequila. The concoction is finished with lime juice, simple sugar syrup, and a salted glass rim.