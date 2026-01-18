The Decadent Chocolate Cake That Put A Texas Hotel On The Culinary Map

From mouthwatering German chocolate cake to a simple Nutella-based variation, recipes for chocolate cake in any and all forms are classic — a fact no hotel restaurant understands quite like The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas. This legendary accommodation has a history that spans more than 100 years, and, crucially, a pastry and dessert menu that carries on the traditions of the past. At the top of the hotel's culinary roster? The Driskill's famous chocolate cake, dubbed the "1866 chocolate cake" in honor of the hotel's year of construction.

According to a Fox 7 Austin interview with Kristen Groth, the Driksill's pastry chef, the hotel's beloved dessert follows the same exact recipe as years prior. The cake was originally the brainchild of Helen Corbitt, the curator of the hotel's culinary aspects in the 1950s. She has consequentially been referred to as "the Julia Child of the '50s and '60s in Texas," per Groth, creating a legacy the hotel honors with every slice. "We try to keep the history alive and make it special," said Groth, in reference to the cake's longevity.

As for what, exactly, makes this cake so special? It's not only the delightful, decadent flavor and a nearly too-pretty-to-eat appearance, but also maintains the perfect level of sweetness — a feat managed, in part, by its chocolate ganache.