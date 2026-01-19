There's A Better Way To Order Everything Bagels At Dunkin' – Here's How
Everyone knows if we're ranking bagel flavors from worst to best, the everything bagel comes first every time. The perfect combination of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and course salt creates a crunchy, savory bite that hits all the notes. When done right (and paired with copious amounts of cream cheese), it can be a transcendent experience. Matter of fact, if you ask us, an everything bagel really can't be everything-y enough. If you feel the same, you've got to try this ordering hack next time you roll up to the Dunkin' drive-thru window.
To up the ante in regard to your everything bagel seasoning intake, go ahead and request the person making your bagel sprinkle some extra everything bagel seasoning on the inside of the bagel, on top of the cream cheese once it's been smeared. It's not like they have to collect the bits and bobs at the bottom of the bagel bag to do it. The stores keep the seasoning on hand so it can be used as an add-on for other items, such as avocado toast. Be warned: It can come at an extra charge. Some folks have even seen it as high as a $1.79 upgrade.
Take the bagel home and upgrade it your way
While we know Dunkin' is cool with menu hacks, sometimes asking for extra seasoning on top still doesn't give you the amount of flavor you're looking for. To ensure you get all the everything you deserve, consider picking up an inexpensive bottle of Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning so you can help yourself. The bottle is just $1.99, which is close to what you might pay for a sprinkle of it at some Dunkin' locations. If you've got it on hand, you can be a little more generous with it. You might try mixing it into your cream cheese so it's saturated with loads of crunchy flavor all the way through.
If you really want to take things to the next level, transform your bagel into a breakfast sandwich featuring a fried egg crusted with everything bagel seasoning. To carry this out, toast the seasoning in a skillet with a bit of oil before cracking an egg on top of it. Cook the egg until the white is set and the edges get crispy, but the yolk is still runny. The result is a perfectly fried egg with crispy everything bagel seasoning seared into the bottom.