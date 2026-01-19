There's A Better Way To Order Everything Bagels At Dunkin' – Here's How

Everyone knows if we're ranking bagel flavors from worst to best, the everything bagel comes first every time. The perfect combination of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and course salt creates a crunchy, savory bite that hits all the notes. When done right (and paired with copious amounts of cream cheese), it can be a transcendent experience. Matter of fact, if you ask us, an everything bagel really can't be everything-y enough. If you feel the same, you've got to try this ordering hack next time you roll up to the Dunkin' drive-thru window.

To up the ante in regard to your everything bagel seasoning intake, go ahead and request the person making your bagel sprinkle some extra everything bagel seasoning on the inside of the bagel, on top of the cream cheese once it's been smeared. It's not like they have to collect the bits and bobs at the bottom of the bagel bag to do it. The stores keep the seasoning on hand so it can be used as an add-on for other items, such as avocado toast. Be warned: It can come at an extra charge. Some folks have even seen it as high as a $1.79 upgrade.